The Popular Mexican Sandwich Named After The Street Where It Originated

You may have thought the limits of overstuffed culinary items were reached when Americans invented the bacon cheeseburger filled with mac and cheese, Snickers-stuffed pickles, or any of the craziest food trends of the 2010s. But Mexico has the United States beat on this one. The torta cubana sandwich, also simply called the cubana, is known for combining basically every available meat, cheese, and vegetable — and somehow, still making it work.

There's a lot of freedom in building the torta cubana of your dreams. A classic cubana will pack on a lot of pork, from cut-up hot dogs to chorizo, bacon, milanesa, and ham, but you can also add on egg, avocado, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, and one or more cheeses to make the sandwich appropriately challenging to take a bite of. It's important to note that though they sound similar, this is not the same as the ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickle, and salami-based chef-approved cubano sandwich (which is also delicious).

So, with this variety of ingredients, what was the sandwich named for? There are a few familiar stories, but the most popular is that it derived its name from the Calle Republica de Cuba in Mexico City — the street where it was born in the 1950s. The exact torta shop that gave the world the gift of this wild creation, however? That remains uncertain.