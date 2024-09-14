Costco Used To Sell Literal Barrels Of Jack Daniels For $9k

Imagine you're shopping at Costco. You're pushing a cart filled with bulk toilet paper and a delicious rotisserie chicken bag. You've just rounded the giant bins of Squishmallows when, what to your wondering eyes should appear, but a giant barrel of Jack Daniels for the mind-blowing price of $8,600. It sounds ludicrous, but it happened to at least one Redditor in 2017. Nor were they the only one — the comment section was packed with anecdotes of others having spotted the memeable barrels of Jack for varying prices. Details on the bulk whiskey are sparse, and mentions of the Jack Daniels barrels at Costco seem to have dried up a few years ago. Jack Daniels, an enduring Top 10 American whiskey in terms of sales, has been described by German whiskey database Whisky.com as having "a light and smooth body ... with sweet aromas from honey and vanilla, [and] notes of oak and chocolate."

It's usually sold at major liquor retailers in bottles of varying sizes, but seeing a whole barrel in the wild was a true rarity. (This was arguably more newsworthy than when Jack Daniels sued a dog toy company over a bottle-shaped chew toy, but it's hard to predict what will go viral.) Buying a cask of JD sounds like the punchline of a joke about the size of items available at warehouse stores. It's too bad the deal was not cost-effective despite being gone with the wind like so many Costco bargains.