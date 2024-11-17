The Burger Bun Sandwich Hack That Might Destroy Your Toaster

There's no shortage of food hacks that promise to enhance your kitchen experience, from using a blender to make clafoutis to poaching eggs in a slow cooker. But, things begin to pose a hazardous risk when kitchen enthusiasts turn every gadget sideways — literally, as seen with this grilled cheese toaster hack — in their quest to discover new and exciting cooking methods.

Our limits were tested by an Instagram hack for a burger bun sandwich, which involves partially slicing a burger bun sideways and inserting beans and cheese into the bun slot. Then, like you would with a slice of bread, you place the burger bun in the toaster (open side up) to crisp it up. This method is simple and should yield a decent beans and cheese sandwich, but it carries the risk of damaging your toaster and potentially setting your house on fire.

Instead of freshly brewed coffee, this burger bun sandwich hack may have you waking up to the smell of smoke. The method is deceptively simple, but it's nothing like toasting a regular slice of bread, which is what your toaster is designed for. Food hacks often overlook that the standard toaster can be easily compromised when used outside its intended purpose, especially when you're trying to stuff something like a burger bun through its narrow slots.