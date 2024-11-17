The Burger Bun Sandwich Hack That Might Destroy Your Toaster
There's no shortage of food hacks that promise to enhance your kitchen experience, from using a blender to make clafoutis to poaching eggs in a slow cooker. But, things begin to pose a hazardous risk when kitchen enthusiasts turn every gadget sideways — literally, as seen with this grilled cheese toaster hack — in their quest to discover new and exciting cooking methods.
Our limits were tested by an Instagram hack for a burger bun sandwich, which involves partially slicing a burger bun sideways and inserting beans and cheese into the bun slot. Then, like you would with a slice of bread, you place the burger bun in the toaster (open side up) to crisp it up. This method is simple and should yield a decent beans and cheese sandwich, but it carries the risk of damaging your toaster and potentially setting your house on fire.
Instead of freshly brewed coffee, this burger bun sandwich hack may have you waking up to the smell of smoke. The method is deceptively simple, but it's nothing like toasting a regular slice of bread, which is what your toaster is designed for. Food hacks often overlook that the standard toaster can be easily compromised when used outside its intended purpose, especially when you're trying to stuff something like a burger bun through its narrow slots.
Why you shouldn't try this sandwich hack in your toaster
A burger bun is too thick for the slots on a countertop toaster. While you might be able to squeeze it in, the metal grills may not easily release it after toasting. This is why thicker slices of bread, such as Texas toast or bagels, are not recommended for toasters. These, along with burger buns, can cause your toaster to get jammed. In the process, they may come into contact with the toaster's heating elements, resulting in poor heating and uneven toasting.
More importantly, the ensuing mess that comes with placing a bun full of cheese and beans poses a huge fire hazard. If you slice the burger bun too far down, the cheese may ooze as it melts and lodge itself at the sides and bottom of your toaster. By the time your toasted bun is ready, you have a gooey mess and a tedious cleanup ahead. Moreover, it's not a good idea to grill cheese in a toaster. The dried, leftover bits remaining can reheat and catch fire. The soup from beans could also drip from the buns, and when liquid meets the inside of a toaster, you can damage the appliance and possibly cause a fire.
Use a toaster oven to crisp up your burger buns
A better way to toast your burger buns is to slice them in half and place them in a toaster oven just underneath the broiler. Leave them to crisp up for 2 to 3 minutes before removing them and adding your filling. You could even sprinkle some shredded cheese on top before toasting for a gooey layer. While this method may take a few minutes longer than a standard toaster, it provides a more consistent finish that's heated throughout.
If you prefer a semi-sliced bun that's stuffed before heating, a panini press is the way to go. With heat coming from both sides, it ensures even heating throughout, including the filling. Otherwise, you can properly toast your hamburger bun by slicing it in half and brushing both sides with olive oil or butter before placing it on a grill. This should give you lovely grill marks for an authentic barbecue finish.
If you still want to use a standard toaster to crisp your burger bun, there's a safe way to do it. By slicing your bun in half, you create two thin pieces that fit perfectly inside the toaster slots, allowing you to toast them individually like slices of bread. After that, you can place cheese and heated beans onto the toasted bun slices and, by doing so, avoid the perils that come with stuffing your toaster.