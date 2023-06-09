White House Says Grocery Inflation Is Slowing Down

While the summer-vacation fund might be less substantial than usual due to recent food costs, the White House has some positive news to help lighten the load. As explained in a recent blog post from the White House Counsel of Economic Advisors, indicators predict that grocery inflation is heading toward a downward turn. Although prices may not return to pre-pandemic levels, current data shows that several food categories have recently cost less and likely will continue to in the next several months.

This government report focuses on several factors related to at-home food inflation. First and foremost, grocery prices matter to the consumer. When food is a significant amount of a family's total budget, its impact is directly felt, so people use food prices as a gauge of overall inflation. For example, if milk costs more, then consumers assume other essentials, like utilities, will become more expensive, too.

While rising prices have been a hot topic lately, data suggests that upward movement is leveling off. As seen with recent drops in egg prices, cereal costs, and other foods, the general downward movement is a positive sign for shoppers. That situation leads to folks feeling more optimistic about the future. It might not be a rapid, steep drop like a roller coaster, but the incremental changes are a thrill that consumers have been wanting.