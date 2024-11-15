The Beloved Mac And Cheese Brand That's Also One Of The Unhealthiest

When it comes to comfort foods, there's nothing that feels more like a warm blanket engulfing you in coziness than macaroni and cheese. Like all comfort foods, unfortunately, mac and cheese isn't always the healthiest dish, particularly when you're buying the boxed version. While some brands seem more indulgent than others, it may not surprise you that the "dangerously cheesy" Cheetos brand is also one of the unhealthiest, particularly when it comes to saturated fat and sodium.

Comparing brands of boxed macaroni and cheese can be tricky. Serving sizes range from about two-and-a-half ounces (for Cheetos) to four ounces (for Velveeta). Some brands provide additional nutrition facts for their products as prepared — usually with the addition of butter and milk — while others provide all of the ingredients you need in the box (again, Velveeta). But, after weighing the amount of the nutrients you should avoid, such as sodium and saturated fat, against the nutrients you need (calcium, potassium, fiber, and protein), Cheetos Mac 'n Cheese Bold & Cheesy comes out as the unhealthiest among six of the most popular brands. What Cheetos has to offer other than great taste (it was number two of 17 boxed mac and cheese brands) is 9 grams of protein per serving.