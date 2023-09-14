The Nutritional Reason You May Want To Avoid Cracker Barrel Mac And Cheese

Although Cracker Barrel offers many beloved downhome side dishes, the mac and cheese is an undeniable favorite among diners. While definitely delicious, this dish is a veritable sodium bomb, which means it's not the most nutritious option at the chain. Consider that a regular side of mac and cheese serves up a whopping 700 mg of sodium, while the kids' portion features an even more substantial amount at 1,410 mg. The chain's Buttermilk Buffalo Ranch mac and cheese is the worst of all when it comes to sodium, as it contains 3,810 mg.

According to the American Heart Association, adults should ideally limit their sodium consumption to less than 1,500 mg per day and should under no circumstances consume more than 2,300 mg on a daily basis. One portion of Cracker Barrel's Buttermilk Buffalo Ranch mac and cheese would put a person well above that limit, and even exceeds the average intake of sodium, which is calculated to be 3,400 mg. A high sodium intake can harm a person's health in numerous ways, which is why fans of Cracker Barrel should proceed with caution when it comes to the restaurant's mac and cheese.