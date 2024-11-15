Top Tips For Restaurant-Quality Lamb Chops In The Air Fryer

The air fryer feels almost magical in its ability to cook such a huge variety of foods so successfully. From classics such as strips of bacon and frozen chicken tenders to high-brow meals such as cornish game hen and lamb chops, it's truly one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can invest in.

Speaking of air-fried lamb chops, Daily Meal had a chance to speak with Clare Andrews, author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals," who gave us some exclusive tips "for perfectly cooked lamb chops that rival a restaurant's." She gave us an "elegant yet simple recipe" and pointed out some basic techniques that can make small but noticeable differences.

Andrews' first technique point is to "start by patting the chops dry to remove any excess moisture." It may seem small, but doing so helps the exterior better brown and caramelize, which produces nothing but extra flavor for you. Her second technical tip, also about browning, is to "cook the chops on a high setting and give them a quick flip halfway through. This ensures a perfectly caramelized crust with a juicy, tender interior."