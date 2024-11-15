Top Tips For Restaurant-Quality Lamb Chops In The Air Fryer
The air fryer feels almost magical in its ability to cook such a huge variety of foods so successfully. From classics such as strips of bacon and frozen chicken tenders to high-brow meals such as cornish game hen and lamb chops, it's truly one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can invest in.
Speaking of air-fried lamb chops, Daily Meal had a chance to speak with Clare Andrews, author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals," who gave us some exclusive tips "for perfectly cooked lamb chops that rival a restaurant's." She gave us an "elegant yet simple recipe" and pointed out some basic techniques that can make small but noticeable differences.
Andrews' first technique point is to "start by patting the chops dry to remove any excess moisture." It may seem small, but doing so helps the exterior better brown and caramelize, which produces nothing but extra flavor for you. Her second technical tip, also about browning, is to "cook the chops on a high setting and give them a quick flip halfway through. This ensures a perfectly caramelized crust with a juicy, tender interior."
Clare Andrews' simple recipe for air-fried lamb chops
Along with these excellent technique lessons comes Clare Andrews' surprisingly simple recipe. After removing the excess moisture, her recipe starts with seasoning the chops with salt and pepper (don't be shy here). The salt helps tenderize the meat, while both the salt and pepper bring out more of the meat's flavor.
The next step is to "prepare a butter infused with fresh rosemary leaves and garlic cloves, and spread it over each chop before cooking." She's talking about compound butter, and it's used in all manner of recipes. It's easy to make, too; just mix flavorful ingredients with softened butter. That's seriously it. If you accidentally get this far in the recipe and need to quickly make cold butter spreadable for this compound butter, whip it with some water. This butter is where all the flavor is in the recipe, so don't skip it. As Clare says, "This infusion of flavors helps the lamb reach that savory, tender quality that will impress any guest." Once you spread the butter, remember the "high power and flip halfway" cooking guidance, and enjoy.