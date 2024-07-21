The Quick Way To Make That Cold Stick Of Butter Spreadable

Serve your whipped butter at room temperature for optimal spreading, and if there's any leftover just cover it tightly in a container or with some plastic wrap and store it in the refrigerator like regular butter. When you're ready to serve it again, let the butter come up to room temperature on the countertop for 10 to 15 minutes and give the container a stir. If it's not warming up fast enough, you can whip it again in the mixer for about a minute, which will soften it up. Just don't try to use any heat source like the microwave or hot stove, because whipped butter has air in it so it will melt and separate very quickly.

Also, don't use heavy cream for making whipped butter. The fat in cream is what makes butter in the first place, so when it's whipped it will simply separate into butter and whey instead of making light, fluffy whipped butter. Stick to water, milk, or milk alternatives and you'll get the best results.

In addition to making spreading extra simple, the nice thing about whipped butter is that it'll stretch your butter supply by about a third. So not only will corn on the cob swabbing be a little bit easier, but your grocery bill will also thank you. Once you see how easy it is to keep whipped butter around, you'll always have a supply on hand.