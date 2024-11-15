Are Sugar-Free Cereals Actually Healthier? Here's What To Know

Many people watch their sugar intake for various reasons. Some may have diabetes, and others want to improve their health. The important thing is to have all the information you need about how much sugar is in your food so you can make an informed decision. A walk down the cereal aisle of any supermarket will demonstrate the myriad options consumers have when choosing a breakfast cereal. Some are clearly sugary, and some look like they could be healthy. There are many myths related to cereal, and it's easy to get confused.

Are sugar-free cereals actually healthier? There's no clear answer to that question. We all know too much sugar isn't healthy, but some sugar-free cereals have been sweetened artificially, and some of those sweeteners have been linked to health issues. Splenda can cause inflammation, and some studies have found a connection between artificial sweeteners and depression. What's a person to do?