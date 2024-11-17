3 Go-To Toppings For The Best Holiday Cream Pies

The holidays are creeping up, and there is nothing your guests will love more than a good pie to cap off a smoked and roasted Thanksgiving turkey recipe, a holiday ham, or a festive beef Wellington. But if you want your pie to look as festive as the season, you might want to dress it up with a simple but elegant topping. Daily Meal caught up with Saura Kline, pastry chef at Denver-based Local Jones, who shared her favorite three go-to toppings for her holiday cream pies, and you will appreciate the simplicity, taste, and aesthetics of each. Kline, author of "The Essential Pie Cookbook: 50 Sweet & Savory Recipes," told Daily Meal, "Whipped cream would always be my go-to because it complements any filling so well."

It is also a tried-and-true favorite for dessert eaters, especially considering that more than 203 million Americans consumed this favorite adornment on a dessert of choice in 2020. Whipped cream can also be as fancy or as simple as you want. If you are looking for convenience, buy a can and get about eight servings from it. If you prefer to whip it up yourself, we have at least 14 easy ways to take whipped cream to the next level, including adding cocoa powder for a chocolatey whipped cream for your pumpkin cream pie. But if you are looking for something a little different, Kline has you covered.