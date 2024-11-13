How Leftover Breadcrumbs Resulted In The Netherlands' Favorite Breakfast Treat

Baker Gerard Kamphuisen is largely credited with inventing what's known as poor man's cakes after gathering dough leftovers and crumbs and placing them in a waffle iron (waffles were already a favorite Dutch treat). The cookies eventually evolved into a confection consisting of two thin waffle-like wafers (the wafels) made with flour, butter, milk, eggs, sugar, and cinnamon. Sandwiched between them is a thick caramel-like syrup (the stroop) made from butter and brown sugar.

In the Netherlands, stroopwafels are eaten any time of the day. Many consider them a breakfast treat or the perfect snack during a coffee break. The one thing most Dutchmen will agree is that stroopwafels are best eaten with a warm beverage like coffee or tea, with the cookie conveniently covering the top of the mug. This not only keeps the beverage hot but also allows the delicious syrup in the center to melt and infuse the wafels with flavor. Warming the cookie also creates a nice contrast in texture between the crunchy wafers and gooey syrup.

Thankfully, brands like Rip Van Wafels and Daelmans Stroopwafels are available in the United States, so you don't need to make a trip to Amsterdam to enjoy the delicious treats (though maybe you should).