How Ina Garten Adds An Irresistible Crunch To Her Apple Pie Bars
Apple season means one thing: Apple pie is going to be on the menu in all of its many forms. This dessert is a fall favorite; however, it can be a bit of a time suck to make when life is busy — even making a quick and easy pie crust still takes effort. Enter apple pie bars. These bar cookies are a no-pie-crust needed alternative that will satisfy the craving for this fruity dessert in all the right ways, and Ina Garten even gives hers a little added crunch using chopped almonds.
Apple pie bars use a shortbread cookie as the base, homemade pie filling comprised of sweet apples piled on top of the shortbread, and a yummy streusel-like topping. The Barefoot Contessa's bars are no different, but her streusel topping is unique. She adds chopped almonds, along with some sweet, warm cinnamon to the leftover shortbread dough by combining the three ingredients in the blender. She then sprinkles medium pieces of this nutty unbaked shortbread over the apple filling to create a crumbly, crispy, and crunchy blanket that makes your mouth water.
Toast your nuts
Almonds offer both sweet and bitter notes for your palate that are delicious, but the added texture they give apple pie bars is extremely satisfying. While Ina Garten uses almonds, if they aren't your nut of choice, feel free to swap them out and use pecan, walnuts, pistachios, or even some cashews. If you are feeling like you need a super crunch, crush some up and sprinkle them on top of your apple pie bars in addition to those you add into the streusel dough.
If you really want to bring out the nutty taste of the almonds, toast them before you chop and add to the dough. Toasting nuts is going to bring out their natural oils which intensifies their flavor. If you do toast your chosen nuts in the oven, don't walk away. Nuts toast quickly and can easily burn. What you will love about Garten's topping is how you can adapt it for other cookie bars. Use her method when making pecan pie bars or pumpkin pie bars for crunchier results.