How Ina Garten Adds An Irresistible Crunch To Her Apple Pie Bars

Apple season means one thing: Apple pie is going to be on the menu in all of its many forms. This dessert is a fall favorite; however, it can be a bit of a time suck to make when life is busy — even making a quick and easy pie crust still takes effort. Enter apple pie bars. These bar cookies are a no-pie-crust needed alternative that will satisfy the craving for this fruity dessert in all the right ways, and Ina Garten even gives hers a little added crunch using chopped almonds.

Apple pie bars use a shortbread cookie as the base, homemade pie filling comprised of sweet apples piled on top of the shortbread, and a yummy streusel-like topping. The Barefoot Contessa's bars are no different, but her streusel topping is unique. She adds chopped almonds, along with some sweet, warm cinnamon to the leftover shortbread dough by combining the three ingredients in the blender. She then sprinkles medium pieces of this nutty unbaked shortbread over the apple filling to create a crumbly, crispy, and crunchy blanket that makes your mouth water.