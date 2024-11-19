Tired Of Traditional? Try These Easy Desserts This Thanksgiving

If you're not feeling pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving this year, we have some options for you to change up your dessert game. We spoke with Jessie-Sierra Ross, a former ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author of Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes about new ways to get those fall flavors onto your Thanksgiving dessert table. Of course, we love a great pie during the holiday season, but sometimes it's fun to change things up.

If you're looking for a nice apple or pear dessert, you can never go wrong with a quick and easy crumble. They're a particular holiday favorite of Jessie-Sierra. In her rendition both apples and pears are "topped with a quick crumble of flour, butter, sugar, and cinnamon. Baked until bubbly and golden, the fruit cooks down into a jammy delight, while the crumble is buttery and sweet," says Jessie-Sierra. What could be better on Thanksgiving than an apple gingerbread crumble?