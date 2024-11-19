Tired Of Traditional? Try These Easy Desserts This Thanksgiving
If you're not feeling pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving this year, we have some options for you to change up your dessert game. We spoke with Jessie-Sierra Ross, a former ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author of Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes about new ways to get those fall flavors onto your Thanksgiving dessert table. Of course, we love a great pie during the holiday season, but sometimes it's fun to change things up.
If you're looking for a nice apple or pear dessert, you can never go wrong with a quick and easy crumble. They're a particular holiday favorite of Jessie-Sierra. In her rendition both apples and pears are "topped with a quick crumble of flour, butter, sugar, and cinnamon. Baked until bubbly and golden, the fruit cooks down into a jammy delight, while the crumble is buttery and sweet," says Jessie-Sierra. What could be better on Thanksgiving than an apple gingerbread crumble?
Inventive ways to get pumpkin on the table
In terms of ingredients, after turkey, nothing says Thanksgiving like pumpkin. If you're getting creative with the final course but still want to honor the great gourd, pumpkin cheesecake is a rich and creamy dessert certain to wow anyone at your table. "I prefer a creamy cinnamon flavored pumpkin cheesecake for my Thanksgiving table," says Jessie-Sierra Ross. Plus, cheesecakes can be made three days ahead of time and can even be frozen further in advance of the big day.
A true American classic, the blondie deserves to be served on Thanksgiving. "I like to whip up a pumpkin blondie (like a brownie batter, but without the chocolate) and add chocolate candies or dried cranberries to the mix" says Jessie-Sierra. Why not combine the two and make a pumpkin cheesecake blondie? A pumpkin blondie with fun mix-ins can impress any Thanksgiving guest, and they're easy to make well ahead of time. Jessie-Sierra tells us that "this type of dessert stores really well and can stay good in the freezer for up to six weeks in the right container!"