Broth is a common ingredient in gravies made from scratch, and chicken bone broth is made by boiling the bones of the bird. This adds umami which heightens the flavor and in turn gives you a richer more complex taste. Translation: Deliciousness with each bite. Jessie-Sierra Ross warms this ingredient before adding it to her gravy, along with a splash of apple cider vinegar to give it a little bit of balance and tang. To keep with the autumn food festivities, the author says you can add some aged port.

And if you are wondering about the Wondra flour she uses to thicken this sauce, wonder no more because this pre-cooked flour will end your gravy strife. Wondra is finely ground, precooked, and dried wheat flour. Its superpower is its ability to dissolve so well and so quickly. You don't even need to whisk it with any liquid before you add it. Wondra doesn't clump, so when you are making that roux to thicken your sauce, you don't have to worry about those lumps and bumps.

What you will love about Jessie-Sierra's holiday tip to use store-bought chicken bone broth is how easy it is to adapt for other recipes. You can use this addition if you are making an easy pan gravy or a sophisticated pear gravy, and in the spirit of expressing gratitude, thank Jessie-Sierra with each bite.