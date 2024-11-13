The Simple Secret Ingredient For The Most Flavorful Thanksgiving Gravy
A Thanksgiving day spread would be incomplete without some gravy in your great-grandmother's gravy boat. Whether it's a drizzle over your mashed potatoes, just a touch on your cornbread stuffing, or a generous pour on the turkey itself, this sauce makes everything taste better. But if you want the secret to making perfect gravy, you need to borrow a page from former ballerina turned cooking and home entertaining author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes," Jessie-Sierra Ross. Jessie-Sierra exclusively told Daily Meal she uses a simple ingredient to give her gravy that extra something-something: Chicken bone broth.
Jessie-Sierra explained that while her version of this Thanksgiving necessity is made with "separated roasted turkey drippings, giblets, salt, Wondra flour, and herbs," chicken bone broth adds a lovely savory element to gravy. And don't worry, she is not suggesting you make homemade broth. She shared, "I use store-bought chicken bone broth because it's wonderfully savory and super easy to find in any grocery store." But what exactly does it add?
Warm the bone broth first
Broth is a common ingredient in gravies made from scratch, and chicken bone broth is made by boiling the bones of the bird. This adds umami which heightens the flavor and in turn gives you a richer more complex taste. Translation: Deliciousness with each bite. Jessie-Sierra Ross warms this ingredient before adding it to her gravy, along with a splash of apple cider vinegar to give it a little bit of balance and tang. To keep with the autumn food festivities, the author says you can add some aged port.
And if you are wondering about the Wondra flour she uses to thicken this sauce, wonder no more because this pre-cooked flour will end your gravy strife. Wondra is finely ground, precooked, and dried wheat flour. Its superpower is its ability to dissolve so well and so quickly. You don't even need to whisk it with any liquid before you add it. Wondra doesn't clump, so when you are making that roux to thicken your sauce, you don't have to worry about those lumps and bumps.
What you will love about Jessie-Sierra's holiday tip to use store-bought chicken bone broth is how easy it is to adapt for other recipes. You can use this addition if you are making an easy pan gravy or a sophisticated pear gravy, and in the spirit of expressing gratitude, thank Jessie-Sierra with each bite.