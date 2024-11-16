Give Your Frozen Pizza A Protein Boost With One Canned Veggie

Whether it's a question of a quick and effortless dinner option, wanting to save some pennies, or a movie marathon meal, frozen pizza can often be the answer conveniently waiting in your freezer. While frozen pizzas are synonymous with convenience and ease, flavorful or nutritious might not be the next words that come to mind when you think of your favorite frozen pizza. There are plenty of ways to upgrade your frozen pizza, but if you want an upgrade that will give you a protein boost, why not add some chickpeas?

Chickpeas contain plenty of plant protein, with one cup containing an impressive 14.5 grams. This makes them a great option if you want to increase your protein intake, especially if you're on a vegetarian or vegan diet. You might be familiar with some crave-worthy chickpea recipes but you've probably never encountered them as a frozen pizza topping. Well, chickpeas will add a Mediterranean flavor profile to your pizza while also giving it a more exciting texture. Don't be fooled into thinking that this will make your frozen pizza process any harder since all you need to do is sprinkle canned cooked chickpeas on top of your pizza before oven-baking it. If you're feeling fancy, you can mix them with some BBQ sauce or with some of your favorite seasonings before adding them to your pizza.