Give Your Frozen Pizza A Protein Boost With One Canned Veggie
Whether it's a question of a quick and effortless dinner option, wanting to save some pennies, or a movie marathon meal, frozen pizza can often be the answer conveniently waiting in your freezer. While frozen pizzas are synonymous with convenience and ease, flavorful or nutritious might not be the next words that come to mind when you think of your favorite frozen pizza. There are plenty of ways to upgrade your frozen pizza, but if you want an upgrade that will give you a protein boost, why not add some chickpeas?
Chickpeas contain plenty of plant protein, with one cup containing an impressive 14.5 grams. This makes them a great option if you want to increase your protein intake, especially if you're on a vegetarian or vegan diet. You might be familiar with some crave-worthy chickpea recipes but you've probably never encountered them as a frozen pizza topping. Well, chickpeas will add a Mediterranean flavor profile to your pizza while also giving it a more exciting texture. Don't be fooled into thinking that this will make your frozen pizza process any harder since all you need to do is sprinkle canned cooked chickpeas on top of your pizza before oven-baking it. If you're feeling fancy, you can mix them with some BBQ sauce or with some of your favorite seasonings before adding them to your pizza.
Why chickpeas are a nutritious pizza topping
Chickpeas are widely known for their high protein content, but these little beans are a nutritional powerhouse that deserves to be on your pizza for so many more reasons. They contain nearly as much fiber as they do protein, with 12.5 grams per one-cup serving. The protein and fiber content will help to keep you fuller for longer, making your pizza more filling and reducing your risk of overeating. Chickpeas also contain a variety of vitamins and minerals such as manganese, folate, and iron, which all contribute to our bodies' abilities to fight infections and manage hormones.
This superfood can even keep our blood sugar in check, which can be helpful since most pizza bases contain carbohydrates that can cause glucose spikes. Adding toppings that are high in fiber and protein like chickpeas is a great way to stabilize blood sugar levels. Your chickpea pizza will also support brain function since chickpeas contain choline — a nutrient that is essential for our body to produce certain neurotransmitters. So whether you're after a flavor or protein boost, or just want to make your frozen pizza a little healthier, it's time to grab the chickpeas out of your pantry.