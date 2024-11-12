The Most Important Tip When Prepping Thanksgiving Sides In Advance

If you're hosting Thanksgiving this year, you may want to prepare some dishes in advance to save you time and energy on Thanksgiving. According to the expert that Daily Meal spoke to — Jessie-Sierra Ross, the cooking and home entertaining author of "Seasons Around the Table; Effortless Entertaining with Floral Tablescapes & Seasonal Recipes" — there are plenty of sides that can be made in advance. There's just one key detail to keep in mind. She says, "The important part is identifying the point in a recipe where it is best to stop and hold the preparation, to ensure best day-of results and simplify your final prep."

If you're making a salad — like a Thanksgiving favorite mixed green salad with apple pie vinaigrette — you can make the dressing ahead of time. Just make sure to stop there and hold off on building the salad — otherwise, the greens will become wilted from the dressing, and certain ingredients, such as sliced apples or pears, may start to brown.

Meanwhile, for other dishes, Ross's tip may mean making the whole dish but stopping right before baking it. Ross advises this with dishes like a simple sweet potato casserole, which can be kept in the freezer for up to two weeks or in the fridge for a few days. Ross says, "A few hours before dinner time, remove the baking dish from the chiller and let it come to room temperature."