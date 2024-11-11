If You Love Calamari As Much As We Do, Try It In Steak Form
While you may wonder if there's a difference between calamari and squid, you really can't deny the wonder that calamari holds. There's no greater way to start a meal than with a plate of these delicate rings — deep-fried or sauteed — just waiting to be devoured. The deep-fried, crispy exterior of calamari is contrasted by the chewiness within, creating an interplay of textures that highlights its savory magic. This Mediterranean delicacy has captured hearts beyond its home origin, and it only takes one bite to understand why.
With this dish's familiarity, imagining it in any other form is almost impossible, yet the possibility remains. When you want to enjoy calamari as more than just an appetizer or side dish, calamari steak is just the dish to make. It's every bit the pure joy of the original dish but presented in a different form that's sure to leave a memorable impression.
Just as the name suggests, calamari steak is still made from squid. However, whereas regular calamari uses varieties that are only less than one foot long, the steak rendition opts for larger ones, often the Humboldt squid. You can likely find this steak cut at seafood markets, where they're aptly called calamari squid steak. Much like the original dish, the squid is dredged through a batter and deep-fried. Once done, you get a golden-crisp piece of squid steak that looks as appealing as it tastes.
Simple tips for a successful calamari steak
Although not compulsory, pounding your calamari steak before cooking could tenderize and keep it from turning out tough. Of course, you don't want to make one of the most common mistakes when tenderizing meat – hitting it too hard and over-flattening it. A thickness of around ⅛ to ¼ inch should be enough for the meat to cook quickly and turn out tender while still creating a satisfying eating experience.
Another thing to keep in mind is timing and temperature matter a great deal when it comes to cooking, not just calamari but also squid in general. Leave it on the pan too long, and you'll wind up with rubbery meat. For the steaks, each side should take only 1-2 minutes over high heat. Remove it as soon as the crust turns golden on both sides.
Don't forget about the accompanying elements, either. Pairing your calamari steak with the right sauce can make all the difference. Add sophistication with a beurre blanc sauce or a lemon butter sauce that'll add a citrusy brightness and creamy indulgence.
Calamari steak is more than just a spin-off of the classic squid rings. This cut is irresistible when marinated and grilled. Flavor-soaked and hot from the flame with delectable charred marks, it's a mealtime centerpiece. The best part is there are countless ways to serve it, so you never have to worry about repetition. Stuff it inside a burger for a twist on beef patties, or pan-sear it and add it to a fresh salad that needs some protein. Replace your usual meat or seafood with calamari steak, and there you have it — a unique main course for any casual dinner.