If You Love Calamari As Much As We Do, Try It In Steak Form

While you may wonder if there's a difference between calamari and squid, you really can't deny the wonder that calamari holds. There's no greater way to start a meal than with a plate of these delicate rings — deep-fried or sauteed — just waiting to be devoured. The deep-fried, crispy exterior of calamari is contrasted by the chewiness within, creating an interplay of textures that highlights its savory magic. This Mediterranean delicacy has captured hearts beyond its home origin, and it only takes one bite to understand why.

With this dish's familiarity, imagining it in any other form is almost impossible, yet the possibility remains. When you want to enjoy calamari as more than just an appetizer or side dish, calamari steak is just the dish to make. It's every bit the pure joy of the original dish but presented in a different form that's sure to leave a memorable impression.

Just as the name suggests, calamari steak is still made from squid. However, whereas regular calamari uses varieties that are only less than one foot long, the steak rendition opts for larger ones, often the Humboldt squid. You can likely find this steak cut at seafood markets, where they're aptly called calamari squid steak. Much like the original dish, the squid is dredged through a batter and deep-fried. Once done, you get a golden-crisp piece of squid steak that looks as appealing as it tastes.