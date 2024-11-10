14 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Brie

Brie is one of the classiest cheeses out there, and when you eat it, you wanna make sure you're doing it right. Unfortunately, that's easier said than done. Consuming this ancient cheese can be a metaphorical minefield of rules, etiquette, and preparation to ensure that you're getting the best bite possible. While all cheeses are best when eaten in a certain way, brie benefits enormously from being at a specific temperature and being sliced in a particular manner — and if you're getting this wrong, you're ending up with a substandard piece of what can be a very expensive cheese.

Plus, while brie is famed for its ripeness and slightly funky taste, it's easy to overdo things. Contrary to popular belief, brie can go bad as easily as other foods, and the way you're treating it might be causing it to spoil more quickly. Even if you're keeping your brie safe, you might not be serving it right: This cheese is famed for being a perfect pair for several different delectable accompaniments, but it's all too easy to ruin it by eating it with items that get in the way of its flavor. Thankfully, once you check out these key mistakes, you'll never get your brie game wrong again.