What Is The Best Way To Slice Brie?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The soft and creamy makeup of brie cheese makes it an ideal choice for bold charcuterie boards and savory brie sandwich melts alike. This soft-ripened cheese is popular for a reason thanks to its satisfying textures and mild taste. Still, nothing can be perfect, and one thing brie lovers will know is that this cheese is not the easiest to cut into. The soft cheese often sticks to the knife making for a mess before you've even had a bite. Well, there are some ways to make this process easier, and one such way is to pre-cut your wheel of brie right before serving it.

Most chefs will end up buying a small wheel of brie rather than a large slice. For bries like this, it's best to pre-cut your cheese into even slices before serving it. Even if you don't plan on eating all the cheese in one go, this way of pre-cutting helps ensure that every block of brie has the same makeup, and you're not left with a wonky-looking wheel after a night of cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Each slice will also have the same amount of rind, creamline, and paste too. Still, keep in mind that it takes a lot to get the best cuts of brie cheese. Here are a few other things you should be keeping in mind.