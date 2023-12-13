What Is The Best Way To Slice Brie?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The soft and creamy makeup of brie cheese makes it an ideal choice for bold charcuterie boards and savory brie sandwich melts alike. This soft-ripened cheese is popular for a reason thanks to its satisfying textures and mild taste. Still, nothing can be perfect, and one thing brie lovers will know is that this cheese is not the easiest to cut into. The soft cheese often sticks to the knife making for a mess before you've even had a bite. Well, there are some ways to make this process easier, and one such way is to pre-cut your wheel of brie right before serving it.
Most chefs will end up buying a small wheel of brie rather than a large slice. For bries like this, it's best to pre-cut your cheese into even slices before serving it. Even if you don't plan on eating all the cheese in one go, this way of pre-cutting helps ensure that every block of brie has the same makeup, and you're not left with a wonky-looking wheel after a night of cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Each slice will also have the same amount of rind, creamline, and paste too. Still, keep in mind that it takes a lot to get the best cuts of brie cheese. Here are a few other things you should be keeping in mind.
How to cut brie into the perfect portions
Before cutting into a wheel of brie, making sure it is at a good temperature is key. Brie should not be eaten straight out of the fridge, but be given time to either come to room temperature or be warmed up in the oven instead. This process helps bring out the brie's naturally nutty flavors, and also emphasizes its naturally creamy textures.
Temperatures aside, consistency is also essential when cutting into brie cheese. Don't immediately go in with a knife without a plan. Make even and calculated cuts and be meticulous about your approach to ensure that every slice is perfect. Starting with the tip of the knife, cut into the cheese wheel in one swift motion by slicing straight down from the top edge to the bottom one. Do this motion consistently until the wheel is evenly cut all around.
While preparing before cutting into your cheese is important, so is getting the right size cuts. Brie is perhaps best enjoyed when it is thinly sliced, so prepare to spend some time cutting the wheel. Now, once you've cut it up evenly, it's time to eat.
How to best enjoy your brie
It's hard to mess up brie cheese, but cutting it the right way is a great start to make it the best it can be. To further augment this experience, learning what pairs best with brie is also good to know.
Many people opt to cut their brie for a charcuterie board to serve alongside sliced meat and crackers, but that is far from its only use. Brie cheese also does wonders when slathered onto a toasted baguette for a delicious appetizer, or also when baked in the oven until it is melted and warm. Top either of these creations with sweet honey or homemade jelly, plus some herbs and spices such as thyme or rosemary, and you've got it made. Brie also does well to augment other things from a flaky croissant to toast, or even in making a truly soft and elevated quesadilla.
With brie's mild flavors and smooth texture, it can augment a whole lineup of common dishes in the kitchen. Don't be afraid to get creative, just cut into that wheel and give some of these dishes, or others, a try.