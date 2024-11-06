Starbucks' 2024 Holiday Menu Didn't Deliver Much Holiday Spirit

Is it really the holiday season if you haven't sipped at least one $6 latte from Starbucks while window shopping? (Or, alternatively, while panic buying presents on your way to a party, asking your mom what your tween cousin actually enjoys.) The 2024 Starbucks winter holiday menu is available starting November 7 across the United States. A number of items from previous years are returning, which is good or bad, depending on how excited you get about new drinks. We obviously all want our fav to return, but it can be a bit of a bummer when you see a drink or treat come back year after year that you did not enjoy.

Daily Meal was given a sneak peek of the new menu items and did a taste test to see which are worth trying and which we'd suggest you skip. No spoilers, but we were a bit let down.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.