Overcooking Eggs Does More Than Just Make Them Less Tasty

Eggs are versatile and have great health benefits like being nutrient-rich and providing a complete source of protein. Although there is some debate about their high cholesterol content, research suggests that eggs can make a nutritious addition to a healthy diet. Whether you like them scrambled in a stir-fry, cooked in a seasonal breakfast frittata, or hard-boiled, there are plenty of ways to include this superfood in your diet. However, the way you cook your eggs will not only change their taste but also their nutritional value. And overcooking them seems to be a nutritional killer.

Whether you're scrambling, boiling, or baking eggs, overcooking them is a risk that can make these methods some of the unhealthiest ways to cook eggs. When eggs are exposed to high heat for a prolonged amount of time, the nutrients found in the yolk are drastically reduced. Research has suggested that eggs can lose 17-20% of their vitamin A content. Common cooking methods can also reduce eggs' antioxidant levels, especially xanthophyll which is important for eye health. If you want to make the most out of your eggs' nutritional content, some cooking styles are better than others.