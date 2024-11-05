Aldi Shoppers Need To Check Their Grocery Haul For The Latest Recalled Item

Aldi shoppers, make sure to check your refrigerators! Savenia Cheese USA has announced a voluntary recall on several of its soft cheeses, and Aldi, known for being incredibly cheap, stocks these brands.

The cheeses in question are thought to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that's particularly harmful to children, pregnant people, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. This recall comes shortly after some of Aldi's frozen waffles were recalled due to concerns over contamination with the same listeria bacteria.

The recall was first announced on November 2nd, 2024, following routine testing at the processing site. The testing revealed that the equipment used to process the cheeses may have been affected by the harmful bacteria. The company has not identified that any products themselves are contaminated, but with Listeria contamination being a class I recall under FDA guidance, the company has chosen to make a voluntary recall regardless.