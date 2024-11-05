Aldi Shoppers Need To Check Their Grocery Haul For The Latest Recalled Item
Aldi shoppers, make sure to check your refrigerators! Savenia Cheese USA has announced a voluntary recall on several of its soft cheeses, and Aldi, known for being incredibly cheap, stocks these brands.
The cheeses in question are thought to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that's particularly harmful to children, pregnant people, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems. This recall comes shortly after some of Aldi's frozen waffles were recalled due to concerns over contamination with the same listeria bacteria.
The recall was first announced on November 2nd, 2024, following routine testing at the processing site. The testing revealed that the equipment used to process the cheeses may have been affected by the harmful bacteria. The company has not identified that any products themselves are contaminated, but with Listeria contamination being a class I recall under FDA guidance, the company has chosen to make a voluntary recall regardless.
Which cheeses are affected?
Even if you recently picked up some cheese from your local Aldi, that's not to say they're all contaminated. Savenia Cheese USA has released a limited list of products that may contain the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The cheeses in question include Market Basket, Industrial, La Bonne Vie, and Aldi Emporium Selection brand brie cheeses. In addition, Supreme Oval's 7-ounce cheese and La Bonne Vie's Camembert cheeses are also thought to be affected by the bacteria.
While there are a few different cheeses that may be contaminated, they were only distributed in certain regional areas of the United States. Plus, the stores that received these products are already pulling them from store shelves to prevent contamination.
If you have purchased any of these cheeses, you're able to return them to your nearest Aldi store for a full refund. And, although there haven't been any reported cases of listeriosis yet, considering the adverse effects of this bacteria, it's likely the best move.