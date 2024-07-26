This Store-Bought Cornbread Mix Is The Best Money Can Buy

The right side dish can take a really good meal and elevate it to amazing, and it's no secret that cornbread is one of those sides. Whether you're serving it with your favorite BBQ spare ribs, a hearty three-bean chili, or using it to replace a classic grilled cheese sandwich alongside a dish of roasted tomato soup, everyone's excited to see cornbread on the table. While you can definitely make it from scratch, there are so many great store-bought boxed mixes out there that this is one shortcut worth taking — particularly when you reach for one brand.

In Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of boxed cornbread mixes, there was a clear winner: Krusteaz Southern Cornbread & Muffin Mix. Why? This boxed mix brings everything you expect from a great cornbread, and leaves plenty of room for you to dress it up any way you'd like.

The thing that makes cornbread great is its savory sweetness. Krusteaz mix is not too sweet, and that's important. You can always make cornbread sweeter with a drizzle of honey, but if what comes out of the box is just too sugary to start with, it's difficult to offset that. Krusteaz has a salty, butteriness that stays moist on the inside and browns perfectly along the edges — this boxed mix is a sure-fire win.