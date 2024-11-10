How Many Beers Can You Get Out Of A Pony Keg?

The names given to measure the quantity of liquids can be confusing, especially when it comes to beer. How big is a corny keg compared to a Greg? What the heck is a sixtel, and how many beers can you get from a pony keg?

If you're planning to serve beer for a small gathering, it is important for you to know about this last one, the pony keg. While a half barrel contains 15 ½ gallons, a pony keg is half as big. Equal to a quarter keg, it contains 62 pints of beer. Depending on how many drinks your guests typically consume, that should be enough for a party.

The pony keg comes in two heights — 23 inches and almost 14 inches — but both have the same capacity. The only difference is the diameter. The narrow one, also called a tall or slim quarter keg, is ideal when space is at a premium. Its shorter counterpart, the stubby quarter, has less of a tendency to tip over due to its squat stature.