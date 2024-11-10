How Many Beers Can You Get Out Of A Pony Keg?
The names given to measure the quantity of liquids can be confusing, especially when it comes to beer. How big is a corny keg compared to a Greg? What the heck is a sixtel, and how many beers can you get from a pony keg?
If you're planning to serve beer for a small gathering, it is important for you to know about this last one, the pony keg. While a half barrel contains 15 ½ gallons, a pony keg is half as big. Equal to a quarter keg, it contains 62 pints of beer. Depending on how many drinks your guests typically consume, that should be enough for a party.
The pony keg comes in two heights — 23 inches and almost 14 inches — but both have the same capacity. The only difference is the diameter. The narrow one, also called a tall or slim quarter keg, is ideal when space is at a premium. Its shorter counterpart, the stubby quarter, has less of a tendency to tip over due to its squat stature.
Pony kegs v.s. pony bottles
If you're from Ohio, you may have a different idea of what a pony keg is. In certain parts of Ohio, a pony keg is a small store that sells beer and tobacco, often through a drive-thru. These stores also sold quarter kegs, and the name stuck. And, don't confuse pony kegs with pony bottles of beer. Pony bottles are the cute, seven-ounce brews you can purchase by the bucket in some bars. Currently, only a few brewers offer these little beers, among them Corona, which calls its pony bottles "Coronitas" or "little Coronas."
If you can't decide what you need, you can find beer calculators online that can help determine how much beer to buy for a gathering. They take into account the number of guests, the kind of drinkers in attendance (light, average, or heavy), and the length of the party. This tool can also come in handy if you're planning a beer dinner or a food-and-beer pairing.