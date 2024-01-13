If You Plan On Hosting A Beer Dinner, Here's How Much You'll Need

Beers are complex and have many qualities that make them ideal for a beer-focused dinner party — they can be just as classy and elevated as a dinner featuring wine pairings. If you have a favorite beer you drink with your favorite food, you're already on your way to hosting a beer dinner party. But you can't host with just one beer and one course; some planning is needed. Consider what you like to eat and what you like to drink with it and make it at home. If you're not much of a cook, that's fine; just grab a few of your beer-loving friends and plan a menu together.

What type of beer do you like? Are you more into ales, lagers, porters, or stouts? What beer do you find yourself drinking when you eat your favorite foods? The answers will lead you to consider the different flavors of beer, how well they play with food, and how you want to pair them. Now that you've answered what you want to eat and what beers to serve, the biggest question to answer is how much beer to buy without worrying about running out.