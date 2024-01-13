If You Plan On Hosting A Beer Dinner, Here's How Much You'll Need
Beers are complex and have many qualities that make them ideal for a beer-focused dinner party — they can be just as classy and elevated as a dinner featuring wine pairings. If you have a favorite beer you drink with your favorite food, you're already on your way to hosting a beer dinner party. But you can't host with just one beer and one course; some planning is needed. Consider what you like to eat and what you like to drink with it and make it at home. If you're not much of a cook, that's fine; just grab a few of your beer-loving friends and plan a menu together.
What type of beer do you like? Are you more into ales, lagers, porters, or stouts? What beer do you find yourself drinking when you eat your favorite foods? The answers will lead you to consider the different flavors of beer, how well they play with food, and how you want to pair them. Now that you've answered what you want to eat and what beers to serve, the biggest question to answer is how much beer to buy without worrying about running out.
Make sure you have extra bottles and cans of each beer you serve
Since you're hosting, you don't want to over-serve your guests and end up with a raging party instead of a classy dinner, but you also want to make sure that everyone gets enough and the conversation flows easily. With this in mind, plan for up to 10 ounces (around 300 milliliters) of beer per person, per course. You can adjust this for ABV so people aren't getting too buzzed too quickly, or arrange small, pre-poured flights so guests consume one small glass per course. Have one or two extra bottles or cans of each beer served in case someone finds something they particularly enjoy.
As for how to serve the beer, you can get as fancy or as simple as you want. You can drink beer from wine glasses or glasses made especially for drinking beer. Failing that, use whatever you have in your cupboards; you're already hosting and (probably) cooking, so don't worry about the glasses too much.
Consider the 3 Cs of food and drink pairing
How can you pair your favorite brews with your favorite foods? If you're new to food and drink pairings, it's not that complicated. The first thing to consider is your personal taste and whether there are any beers or foods you'd like to avoid. Even though there's a lot to consider and it seems overwhelming, eliminating your least favorite beers and foods will make the job easier. You can also set a theme, like consuming only local beers, or vintage beers, or even keep it style-specific.
Your beer menu should have moments of the three Cs: contrast, complement, and cut. If you're planning on serving a main course that's heavy or strongly flavored, like fried chicken or a spicy curry, consider a contrasting beer to balance those flavors. You can also complement the richness of a decadent chocolate dessert by pairing it with a dessert beer like porters, stouts, or even a black IPA. Beers can also be used to give some relief, especially when pairing spicy foods with a lager or IPA, like the pint of lager that tends to quickly disappear when you eat hot chicken wings.
In the end, you'll still have fun and drink some interesting beers. Just make sure you and your guests drink responsibly, with the option to stay over or get an Uber home.