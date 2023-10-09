The Best Way To Save Money At Costco Is Also The Simplest

Whether you're in need of cleaning supplies, a new set of tires, or an entire Thanksgiving dinner, Costco has it all for a shockingly reasonable price. The bulk retailer has made a name for itself as a warehouse full of quality products for a low price. Accordingly, many members leave with an extra-full cart and an extremely light wallet, even with all those discounts.

One of the biggest mistakes that shoppers make at Costco is overspending on their shopping trips. While we all deserve to treat ourselves every now and then, Costco is a dangerous place to keep adding items to your cart. It doesn't take long for customers to go over budget after seeing all the Kirkland exclusives and big box deals that the store offers.

According to data collected by Numerator (via Business Insider), Costco is the third most popular retailer in America and the average customer will spend at least $100 per visit, shopping approximately every other week. As products become even more expensive and budget restraints become tighter than ever, many members are searching for ways to save money at Costco without breaking the bank each trip. Spoiler alert: Don't buy what you don't need. As tempting as it can be, Costco veterans have shared that the key to taking advantage of Costco's discounts is to simply grab your essentials and head straight for checkout.