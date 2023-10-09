The Best Way To Save Money At Costco Is Also The Simplest
Whether you're in need of cleaning supplies, a new set of tires, or an entire Thanksgiving dinner, Costco has it all for a shockingly reasonable price. The bulk retailer has made a name for itself as a warehouse full of quality products for a low price. Accordingly, many members leave with an extra-full cart and an extremely light wallet, even with all those discounts.
One of the biggest mistakes that shoppers make at Costco is overspending on their shopping trips. While we all deserve to treat ourselves every now and then, Costco is a dangerous place to keep adding items to your cart. It doesn't take long for customers to go over budget after seeing all the Kirkland exclusives and big box deals that the store offers.
According to data collected by Numerator (via Business Insider), Costco is the third most popular retailer in America and the average customer will spend at least $100 per visit, shopping approximately every other week. As products become even more expensive and budget restraints become tighter than ever, many members are searching for ways to save money at Costco without breaking the bank each trip. Spoiler alert: Don't buy what you don't need. As tempting as it can be, Costco veterans have shared that the key to taking advantage of Costco's discounts is to simply grab your essentials and head straight for checkout.
If it's not on your list, it's not in the cart
In a thread on Reddit, a concerned member asked for help maximizing their Costco trips to save as much money as possible on their "weekly grocery bills." With all the savings hacks available on the internet, we were expecting to be let in on some serious insider secrets. However, the most popular tip on the thread was also the most self-explanatory.
One user shared their best tip for shopping at Costco on a budget: "Have a list and don't deviate." Although it is fun to wander all the aisles and see what new products Costco has in stock, the temptation to try new snacks is not ideal for those hoping to spend less money. Another commenter shared their money-saving hack, stating, "There are times I will not even get a cart and everyone thinks I'm crazy, but I say if I can't carry it I'm not buying it!"
It makes sense that only buying what you can carry will seriously limit your spending. Another user agreed, saying, "if i grab a cart it's gonna cost me at least $200.00 [sic]." Next time you're headed to Costco for only a few items, roll up your sleeves and say no to the cart, grabbing only the items on your list.
Costco's layout encourages you to overspend
It might sound like a straightforward concept to simply not spend money on what you don't need. But when you are wandering through the open-concept warehouse, it's almost impossible not to. From the unbeatable savings to the free samples of delicious, yet unnecessary, food offerings, Costco knows exactly what they are doing when enticing customers to spend more than they planned. The constantly rotating inventory keeps shoppers excited to snag products that will only be available for a limited time. Plus, the physical layout of Costco's warehouse also encourages shoppers to spend more money by putting flashy products like electronics and seasonal merchandise at the front of the store, and saving essential items like groceries and cleaning products for all the way in the back corners. This "labyrinth" style has shoppers wandering through all the aisles, seeing many products that are not on their shopping lists but may be tempting to place in their carts, per Business Insider.
If you need to stick to a tight budget on your next trip to Costco, make sure you have a specific list of only the items you need and make a beeline for those items once you enter the store, making sure to avoid the flashy sights of clearance signs and the delicious smell of free samples.