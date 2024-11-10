What The Original Dunkin' Donuts Location Looks Like

William Rosenberg opened the first Dunkin' Donuts in Quincy, Massachusetts, just after WWII, and within four years, there were five locations. Today, there are over 13,200 locations, and the franchise is available in almost 40 international markets. However, staying close to its roots, the headquarters can still be found only about 10 miles from that first donut shop in Quincy.

The very first Dunkin' Donuts has been continuously serving customers since 1950. The building has been given modern updates over the years, but the mid-century look was kept as a nod to the company's beginning. A donut-shaped medallion can be seen hanging on the wall, marking the site as the first Dunkin' Donuts.

Inside the Quincy Dunkin', you'll find a framed picture of one of the first menus listing the different flavors of donuts available at 69 cents each. Framed photographs of important moments in the store's history, including one of the original facade and sign, can be seen, as well. While the pink and orange colors Dunkin' is known for are evident throughout the restaurant, diners will not be able to overlook the rich history on display.