Dunkin' Debuts New Holiday Drinks Plus A Hearty Breakfast Bowl For 2024

Dunkin' fans rejoice: The company has just announced exciting new menu items for the holiday season, accompanied by a few returning favorites — so there are plenty of festive items for you to choose from this year. In an email sent to Daily Meal, Dunkin' shared all the sweet details.

The first new item to launch on November 1 is the Holiday Cookie Signature Latte, served hot or iced. The new latte consists of "espresso blended with whole milk and notes of buttery cookie and toasted almond." The drink is then topped off with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle, and cookie butter crumbs. There's also a White Hazelnut Bark Coffee, which has flavor notes of white chocolate and toasted hazelnut — available hot or iced.

Then, there are two brand new food items to choose from: an almond croissant and a Hash Brown Brisket Scramble Bowl. The almond croissant is topped with slivered almonds and filled with sweet almond paste (which is one of the best foods to stuff in a croissant). Meanwhile, the Hash Brown Brisket Scramble Bowl features crisp hash browns with shredded brisket, scrambled eggs, poblano peppers, caramelized onions, and cheese — sure to rival Dunkin's underrated sourdough breakfast sandwich.