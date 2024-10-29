Dunkin' Debuts New Holiday Drinks Plus A Hearty Breakfast Bowl For 2024
Dunkin' fans rejoice: The company has just announced exciting new menu items for the holiday season, accompanied by a few returning favorites — so there are plenty of festive items for you to choose from this year. In an email sent to Daily Meal, Dunkin' shared all the sweet details.
The first new item to launch on November 1 is the Holiday Cookie Signature Latte, served hot or iced. The new latte consists of "espresso blended with whole milk and notes of buttery cookie and toasted almond." The drink is then topped off with whipped cream, a caramel drizzle, and cookie butter crumbs. There's also a White Hazelnut Bark Coffee, which has flavor notes of white chocolate and toasted hazelnut — available hot or iced.
Then, there are two brand new food items to choose from: an almond croissant and a Hash Brown Brisket Scramble Bowl. The almond croissant is topped with slivered almonds and filled with sweet almond paste (which is one of the best foods to stuff in a croissant). Meanwhile, the Hash Brown Brisket Scramble Bowl features crisp hash browns with shredded brisket, scrambled eggs, poblano peppers, caramelized onions, and cheese — sure to rival Dunkin's underrated sourdough breakfast sandwich.
Which Dunkin' holiday items are returning?
There are plenty of returning holiday drinks to keep the Holiday Cookie Signature Latte company. The Cookie Butter Cold Brew is a fan favorite that has consistently sold out in the three years that it has been offered. For anyone who needs reminding, the Cookie Butter Cold Brew consists of a cold brew that is "layered with indulgent notes of brown-sugar cookie, topped with cookie butter cold foam and a sprinkling of cookie butter crumbles." Finally, the holiday drink menu is rounded out with the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte.
As for the food items, the almond croissant and Hash Brown Brisket Scramble Bowl are joined by the return of the Cookie Butter donut. This donut has a "brown-sugar cookie butter buttercreme" filling and is topped with maple icing and cookie butter crumbs. Best of all, on November 6 Dunkin' is bringing back "Free Donut Wednesdays" through December 25 for rewards members. You can also celebrate your love of the holidays and your favorite Dunkin' donut with merch dropping on November 1, including mini donut tote bags, PJs, and cozy beanies and socks, while supplies last.