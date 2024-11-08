The Italian Ice Cream Sandwich That's So Popular It's Eaten For Breakfast
An ice cream sandwich is a fan-favorite treat — after all, what's not to love about bringing together cookies and ice cream to make one dreamy, decadent dessert? It's so tasty that you may just want to eat it for breakfast. In Italy, that's exactly what they do.
The Italian ice cream sandwich gelato con brioche consists of a brioche bun stuffed with gelato. Often, the brioche bun is warmed up, making for the ultimate combination of warm and cold. Toasting the bun also gives it a crispy exterior and brings out the buttery flavor. The most common way to warm up the bun is with a machine similar to a waffle iron. Gelato con brioche makers will stuff the gelato inside the bun then place the whole dish in the machine for just a few seconds — if it was in there too long, the ice cream would melt. Although, a little bit of melting from the ice cream is actually ideal, as it soaks into the bun and makes the bun even more flavorful.
Gelato con brioche is one delicious treat — it's no wonder that Italians crave it first thing in the morning. It's actually a fairly common breakfast item in Italy, especially in the region of Sicily. You're more likely to enjoy one for breakfast during the summer months, when we crave cold, refreshing gelato the most.
Make the gelato con brioche at home
Because the gelato con brioche isn't as common outside of Italy, you may need to make it at home if you want to give it a try. Luckily, it shouldn't be too difficult of an endeavor. To stick to how you would find it in Italy, you'll want brioche buns like you would use for a burger instead of sliced brioche. Any flavor of gelato will work, so choose your favorite — you can even make your own gelato at home. If you want to warm up the brioche, you can gently place it in your waffle iron or panini press (which can make a variety of dishes) for just a few seconds. Or, you can place the brioche bun in the toaster beforehand. You can also keep the buns at room temperature.
While the gelato con brioche is frequently served as is, there is also the option to add toppings to the gelato before you add the top bun. Chopped nuts or chocolate chips will add some crunch. Or, perhaps you'll opt for granola to make it more breakfast-y and help you get behind the idea of eating this treat right in the morning.