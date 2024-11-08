The Italian Ice Cream Sandwich That's So Popular It's Eaten For Breakfast

An ice cream sandwich is a fan-favorite treat — after all, what's not to love about bringing together cookies and ice cream to make one dreamy, decadent dessert? It's so tasty that you may just want to eat it for breakfast. In Italy, that's exactly what they do.

The Italian ice cream sandwich gelato con brioche consists of a brioche bun stuffed with gelato. Often, the brioche bun is warmed up, making for the ultimate combination of warm and cold. Toasting the bun also gives it a crispy exterior and brings out the buttery flavor. The most common way to warm up the bun is with a machine similar to a waffle iron. Gelato con brioche makers will stuff the gelato inside the bun then place the whole dish in the machine for just a few seconds — if it was in there too long, the ice cream would melt. Although, a little bit of melting from the ice cream is actually ideal, as it soaks into the bun and makes the bun even more flavorful.

Gelato con brioche is one delicious treat — it's no wonder that Italians crave it first thing in the morning. It's actually a fairly common breakfast item in Italy, especially in the region of Sicily. You're more likely to enjoy one for breakfast during the summer months, when we crave cold, refreshing gelato the most.