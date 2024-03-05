14 Things You Should Be Making In Your Panini Press, Aside From The Obvious

In a world where you're constantly told that you need to buy every new kitchen gadget under the sun, it can be hard to know which items are worth your precious countertop space. Trust us, though, when we say that a panini press is one of them. As registered dietitian Lauren Cadillac told Livestrong, "Panini presses are easy to use, incredibly versatile, require much less space and hassle than other cooking tools and are easy to clean." The constant contact from their two metal plates gives any sandwich a beautifully browned surface in mere minutes, and because they usually have a nonstick coating, there's no need for large amounts of oil or butter.

However, the main reason you should get a panini press (or dust off your old one) is because they can be used for far more than just sandwiches. In essence, a panini press is a griddle with another griddle above it, and this dual heating action allows you to cook a wide variety of items efficiently while developing way more flavor than if you were just using one cooking surface. From burgers to brownies, charred cheese to caramelized bananas, we're here to show you everything you can make in your panini press.