Pop Frozen Brussels Sprouts In The Air Fryer And Haters Will Love Them
Frozen veggies get a lot of flack, and frankly, it's undeserved. They may be hidden away in a cold aisle of the store alongside the microwave meals — but they have the same health benefits as they do when fresh, they're cheaper, and they last a whole lot longer. Convinced? Great; next target. You know what else gets a lot of undeserved hate? (You might be able to guess where this is going.) Brussels sprouts. That's right: These crispy, juicy, bite-sized veggies are a common target for haters of leafy greens. But here's the honest truth... if you don't like them, you probably just haven't been cooking them right. The secret? As always, is your air fryer.
Frozen Brussels sprouts are a lot denser than fresh ones, making them easier to crisp up properly and avoid ending with a mushy mess. Roasting or cooking them on a pan are both great ways to achieve this, but using your air fryer to cook Brussels sprouts makes the process both easier and faster. Make sure to toss them with some olive oil to avoid sticking and help the edges brown, and add the seasonings of your choice. Before you know it, you'll be defending Brussels sprouts with your life.
How to jazz up your air fryer Brussels sprouts
One of the most common complaints about Brussels sprouts is that they are too mushy, which can happen if they're boiled, overcooked, or fried without oil. Apart from using frozen veggies, which already helps them keep their crunch, make sure you remember to add olive oil, set your Brussels sprouts face-down (if they are halved) in an even layer on your air fryer tray, and open it up halfway through to shake it for an even cook. Don't worry – it's totally okay to open your air fryer mid-cook.
And don't forget seasoning — for a simple, everyday combo, try salt, pepper, garlic powder, and a little red pepper flakes if you like some spice. Preheat your air fryer to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, and then cook your sprouts for 7-10 minutes until they're crispy on the outside and you can easily poke a fork through the center. You can top them with bacon bits, balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, crumbly goat cheese, or any number of other toppings for some extra pizzazz.
So if you're looking to add more veggies to the menu on a cozy night in, go for these basic air fryer Brussels sprouts for guaranteed success. With frozen veggies, you don't even have to plan ahead or worry about them wilting before you cook them; stock up in the freezer, and your Brussels sprouts will be ready for you whenever you're ready for them.