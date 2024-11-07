Pop Frozen Brussels Sprouts In The Air Fryer And Haters Will Love Them

One of the most common complaints about Brussels sprouts is that they are too mushy, which can happen if they're boiled, overcooked, or fried without oil. Apart from using frozen veggies, which already helps them keep their crunch, make sure you remember to add olive oil, set your Brussels sprouts face-down (if they are halved) in an even layer on your air fryer tray, and open it up halfway through to shake it for an even cook. Don't worry – it's totally okay to open your air fryer mid-cook.

And don't forget seasoning — for a simple, everyday combo, try salt, pepper, garlic powder, and a little red pepper flakes if you like some spice. Preheat your air fryer to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, and then cook your sprouts for 7-10 minutes until they're crispy on the outside and you can easily poke a fork through the center. You can top them with bacon bits, balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, crumbly goat cheese, or any number of other toppings for some extra pizzazz.

So if you're looking to add more veggies to the menu on a cozy night in, go for these basic air fryer Brussels sprouts for guaranteed success. With frozen veggies, you don't even have to plan ahead or worry about them wilting before you cook them; stock up in the freezer, and your Brussels sprouts will be ready for you whenever you're ready for them.