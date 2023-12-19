What Is Nougat And How Is It Made?

Nougat has its origins around the Mediterranean, and remains most popular in this region today. Comprised of ingredients such as almonds and pistachios, that are native to Persia and the Middle East, it's not so surprising that the earliest known nougat recipe can be traced back to 10th century Baghdad. Incorporating the same egg whites and honey that are still primary ingredients for nougat today, this ancient recipe called for cinnamon, cloves, hemp seeds, pistachios, almonds, and dried coconut to be mixed into the nougat base.

During the Middle Ages, nougat's popularity moved west with Arab influence. Reaching Spain and Italy in the 1400s, nougat was a mixture of ingredients — honey, almonds, and spices — that had already become important in Spanish and Italian cuisine. In the 1600s, nougat eventually reached France, where it became so popular in Southern French cuisine that it is today a local staple.

Fusing into many cultures, nougat is an overarching type of sweet that has taken on many different appellations. According to the Dictionary of Food and Drink, this age-old treat was not officially known as "nougat" until 1827, when the name first appeared in a book of Italian cookery. A sweet that has been enjoyed for centuries, nougat hasn't changed much from the original recipe hundreds of years ago. Though the process to prepare it may be a bit time-consuming, the ingredients are simple and the flavors timeless.