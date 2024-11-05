How Jacques Pépin Turns Pound Cake Into A Gourmet Treat

Jacques Pépin slices his poundcake up into three different layers, but you can create as many layers as you want depending on how thin or thick you want to make each cut. Frost each layer with your jam. To thin an overly thick jelly or preserves, Pépin suggests popping it in the microwave, but don't do so for too long or it will turn into a boiling and syrupy mess. Once your chosen jam (Pépin prefers raspberry) is the consistency you want it to be, spoon some on each layer, spread it with a spatula, and stack it up like Jenga. Then use the rest of the jam to frost your cake. The result is a fruity, sweet bite.

When choosing your jam, think about the season and how traditional you want to be. Blackberry, raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, or a mixed berry jam are all predictable flavors to opt for in warm months. But when fall rolls around you want something a little different. Choose an orange marmalade and use slices of oranges to garnish. Or reach for a fig jam and adorn it with some fresh slices of fig. Still, if you like a little heat with the sweet, pepper jam will add a little bit of sweet and spicy, playing perfectly with the vanilla flavor of your pound cake. Whichever jam you choose, know that it's the key to elevating an otherwise bland pound cake.