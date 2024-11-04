Teurgoule: The French Dessert That's Slow-Cooked To Perfection
Gastronomy is something the French take great pride in and one of the many reasons tourists come flocking. Aside from the French boulangerie classics like the baguette and croissant, this country's dessert selection is mouthwatering. And no, we don't just mean crȇpes and macarons. In fact, France has a lot of regional specialties that may be less known to the outside world but, like any French desserts, are just as delicious. The Grand Est region has its madeleines (small, delectable French cakes), Brittany has the Kouign-Amann (queen ah-mon), and Normandy boasts the Teurgoule (tur-ghoul) — a slow-cooked rice pudding dessert.
Traditionally, this pudding is only made with milk, sugar, rice, and cinnamon and is baked in a terracotta terrine on low heat for up to five hours. It famously features a caramelized crust on the outside, a creamy and silky pudding within, and bold cinnamon flavors. Locals like to eat teurgoule while it's still warm, as this is when the cinnamon taste shines. Teurgoule is often served in Normandy with fallue, a traditional Norman brioche. But for those outside Normandy, this creamy rice pudding can be enjoyed alone or with cinnamon-baked apples or ice cream.
The history of teurgoule
Most French delicacies have an interesting history, and teurgoule is no different. This pudding dates back to the 18th century when François Orceau de Fontette, a procurator appointed by King Louis XV, imported rice to avoid widespread famine. The Normans — new to both rice and cinnamon — were given a simple recipe that involved cooking it with milk, and teurgoule was born.
The origin of this dessert's name is widely debated, but there are two possible explanations. The word teurgoule might come from 'se tordre la goule,' which means to pull or make a face in the Norman dialect. This term makes sense, given people were eating a hot dish containing a grain and a spice they'd never had before. Another theory is that teurgoule comes from the word 'tourgouilh,' which means 'fatty milk' in the Breton dialect. This is because traditionally, teurgoule is made with Normandy's creamy, whole milk. Even if the locals don't share the same opinion on how Teurgoule's name originated, they share pride in this delicacy, with a nationwide contest held annually for the best teurgoule. So, if you want to bake like the French do and have a few hours to spare, this regional dessert is a unique one to try.