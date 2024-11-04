Teurgoule: The French Dessert That's Slow-Cooked To Perfection

Gastronomy is something the French take great pride in and one of the many reasons tourists come flocking. Aside from the French boulangerie classics like the baguette and croissant, this country's dessert selection is mouthwatering. And no, we don't just mean crȇpes and macarons. In fact, France has a lot of regional specialties that may be less known to the outside world but, like any French desserts, are just as delicious. The Grand Est region has its madeleines (small, delectable French cakes), Brittany has the Kouign-Amann (queen ah-mon), and Normandy boasts the Teurgoule (tur-ghoul) — a slow-cooked rice pudding dessert.

Traditionally, this pudding is only made with milk, sugar, rice, and cinnamon and is baked in a terracotta terrine on low heat for up to five hours. It famously features a caramelized crust on the outside, a creamy and silky pudding within, and bold cinnamon flavors. Locals like to eat teurgoule while it's still warm, as this is when the cinnamon taste shines. Teurgoule is often served in Normandy with fallue, a traditional Norman brioche. But for those outside Normandy, this creamy rice pudding can be enjoyed alone or with cinnamon-baked apples or ice cream.