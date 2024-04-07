Fun Fact: French Bakeries Are Actually Defined By Law

There are few things France takes more seriously than food. They're the country that came up with the five mother sauces, as well as more or less writing the book on master cooking techniques. Heck, McDonald's was only able to hold its own in France after the company began to adopt the French café aesthetic and business model. And while the French certainly care about all manner of cooking, bread is particularly integral to the national culture (hence why there are baguette machines in the French wilderness).

The same applies to bakeries — and specifically, what even is allowed to legally call itself a bread bakery in France. You can't just sell "homemade bread" from pre-made dough and declare yourself a bakery; you have to make the bread from scratch, right on the premises. This specifically applies to bread bakeries, called boulangeries, that typically staff a master baker known as a boulanger — pâtisseries (pastry shops) and viennoiseries (Viennese breakfast pastry shops) are not subject to this law. But when it comes to bread, the rules are ironclad. While there are places that sell frozen or premade bread in France, they can't use the term "bakery," instead they go by terms like "bread house" or "bread depot." And it's all backed up by an official government decree from 30 years ago.