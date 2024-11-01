14 Ingredients That Will Take Your Canned Potato Soup To The Next Level

Canned potato soup is a misunderstood ingredient, folks. In our opinion, people just don't get the potential of this creamy, savory soup to be the base of a totally delicious dish. Canned potato soup can be used as an ingredient in recipes like shrimp chowder and creamy hash brown potatoes, but it's just as good on its own — and adding some choice ingredients to upgrade your canned soup will bring out its various flavor notes and make it way more delicious than you ever dreamed of.

It's worth remembering that while canned potato soup may seem simple, it has a surprising amount of complexity in it that can be pulled in one direction or another with additional ingredients. Its creamy notes can be emphasized with the addition of dairy, or offset with acidity. Its smooth texture, meanwhile, can be played with by adding in crunchy or chewy elements, which also provide their own flavors. The salty smack of canned potato soup can also be developed further by adding in herbs or sweet ingredients. Such are the possibilities for canned potato soup that we knew we couldn't talk about how to upgrade it on our own. So we asked best-selling cookbook author, TV host, and chef Cristina Ferrare and professional cook and blogger at But First We Brunch! Cynthia Christensen for their insight. Boy, did they give us some great ideas.