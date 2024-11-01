14 Ingredients That Will Take Your Canned Potato Soup To The Next Level
Canned potato soup is a misunderstood ingredient, folks. In our opinion, people just don't get the potential of this creamy, savory soup to be the base of a totally delicious dish. Canned potato soup can be used as an ingredient in recipes like shrimp chowder and creamy hash brown potatoes, but it's just as good on its own — and adding some choice ingredients to upgrade your canned soup will bring out its various flavor notes and make it way more delicious than you ever dreamed of.
It's worth remembering that while canned potato soup may seem simple, it has a surprising amount of complexity in it that can be pulled in one direction or another with additional ingredients. Its creamy notes can be emphasized with the addition of dairy, or offset with acidity. Its smooth texture, meanwhile, can be played with by adding in crunchy or chewy elements, which also provide their own flavors. The salty smack of canned potato soup can also be developed further by adding in herbs or sweet ingredients. Such are the possibilities for canned potato soup that we knew we couldn't talk about how to upgrade it on our own. So we asked best-selling cookbook author, TV host, and chef Cristina Ferrare and professional cook and blogger at But First We Brunch! Cynthia Christensen for their insight. Boy, did they give us some great ideas.
1. Sourdough croutons give canned potato soup a tangy crunch
Canned potato soup is usually a pretty creamy affair, and while this is definitely delicious it can also get a little bit hard to stomach after a while. The best way to balance this out is by adding in a crunchy element, and Cynthia Christensen has the perfect recommendation. "My favorite is to add sourdough croutons for flavor and crunch," she says. Sourdough croutons are preferable to regular croutons because they have far more complexity in their flavor and a slightly denser texture that gives them more body. The sour notes in sourdough (hey, the clue's in the name, people) also work especially well with canned potato soup, which puts salty, yet mild flavors at the forefront of its profile.
Making sourdough croutons is as easy as throwing pieces in the oven or a frying pan and waiting for them to crisp up. If you want the best croutons, though, you have to tear them. Tearing croutons gives them more corners and edges that can get deliciously golden and crispy, and the variety of shape that tearing produces is more visually interesting than slicing them into cubes.
2. For extra flavor and more protein, add ground sirloin
Beef and potatoes are a combo that we all love, but there's absolutely no reason why those potatoes have to be solid. Adding beef to canned potato soup is an excellent way to imbue it with even deeper flavors and amp up its umami notes. "The flavors of freshly ground sirloin work well with potato soup," says Cristina Ferrare, who has her own method for preparing the beef for maximum flavor. "Flavor the meat with kosher salt and cracked black pepper. Then, caramelize the meat using extra virgin olive oil, and make sure to strain it to remove the excess oil before placing it in the soup," advises Ferrare.
By caramelizing the meat, you increase its flavor even more and give your dish a slightly smoky, slightly sweet edge. The fat from the sirloin and olive oil will also smooth out your soup even more, and both ingredients will make the canned potato soup more filling and substantial. Ferrare even has some tips about garnishes that can make things even more flavorful. "Chop a small red onion and serve on the side! You can also add some sharp shredded cheddar cheese for extra flavor," she says.
3. Herbs of all kinda can improve canned potato soup
Herbs are a natural fit with canned potato soup. Like with whole potatoes, they help to provide brightness and freshness to an otherwise dense vegetable, and in soup they help to cut through the creaminess. Cynthia Christensen agrees, and points out that there's no one-size-fits-all approach to herbs for canned soup. "Depending on my mood and what time of day or year, I may choose a different herb to top my potato soup," she says. "Quickly fry some rosemary or sage and top your soup for a fall/winter vibe. In the summer, freshly chopped chives, parsley, and sprigs of dill are a treat."
Cristina Ferrare is also a fan of using herbs in her canned potato soup, although she tends to stick to two classics. "I'd recommend adding chopped chives and fresh Italian parsley. Drizzle over the dish ever so lightly with extra virgin olive oil," she states. Ferrare points out that the combination of chives and parsley give canned potato soup a boost of earthiness while also helping to provide a zingy, fresh flavor. Although you can use dried herbs with canned potato soup, if you want the most vibrant flavor possible it's best to go for the fresh kind.
4. Give your canned potato soup some Greek-inspired flavors
If you want to totally transform your canned potato soup, Cynthia Christensen has just the way to do it. Christensen recommends adding some choice fresh ingredients to your canned potato soup to make a dish that's reminiscent of Greek Avgolemono soup. "Adding a squeeze of lemon and some fresh dill to your potato soup will bring flavors of Greece, almost like Avgolemono, without the egg," says Christensen. "Finish with crumbled feta and it's done."
The combination of flavors at play here is simple, but the effect is frankly incredible. The lemon juice cuts through the soup and gives it a pop of acidity that prevents its creamy notes from becoming too much. Dill reinforces that citrusy tang, and also gives the soup a grassy, slightly aniseed flavor. The feta ties it all together, and infuses the soup with a tanginess and a slightly different creamy note that deepens the base flavor. Of course, you can add the classic egg to this soup if you want, too — we're not judging. In fact, stirring in an egg yolk can add incredible richness.
5. Balsamic glaze can give canned potato soup fruity notes
Canned potato soup benefits from a bit of acidity, which prevents it from becoming insipid and boring after just a few spoonfuls. Sure, you can reach for the citrus — but why not keep things interesting? "Besides the obvious, which is lemon, I like to use a Balsamic glaze," says Cristina Ferrare. We can understand why. Balsamic glaze is a perfect combination of sourness, sweetness, and fruity notes. Plus, its viscosity means that you can swirl it over the soup just as you would double cream, and its deep red color will create an exciting visual contrast.
It's also useful to keep in mind that balsamic glaze can be made even more interesting. If you want your glaze to be fruitier and have a rounder flavor, try adding cranberries to it while it's simmering and reducing. Any other berry can be added in too, with blueberries giving it a slightly sweeter flavor and strawberries giving it a sugary, yet tart pop. You can even spice up your balsamic glaze with nutmeg and allspice for a touch more roundness and warmth.
6. Crisp up pancetta to add crunch and umami to your soup
There are lots of different types of meat you can add to canned potato soup, but few give it as much immediate flavor as pancetta. This deeply salty, deeply savory cut doesn't just improve its taste, though: It also improves its texture, by developing a crispy exterior when cooked properly. "I would add small pieces of pancetta and slow-cook them on a low flame to gradually bring them to a crisp," recommends Cristina Ferrare for canned potato soup. "If you try to fry them up like bacon they will burn. Try adding 1 tablespoon per serving on top of soup!"
Cynthia Christensen also recognizes pancetta's potential with canned potato soup. Unlike Ferrare, though, she prefers to use it as an ingredient in the soup itself and in combination with other Italian flavors. "Add a sauté of cubed pancetta to the pot before adding the soup, stirring in grated parmesan, and topping with a dollop of fresh ricotta or a Parmesan frico and fresh basil for an Italian twist," says Christensen. Not only will this completely transform your canned product into something worthy of a gourmet restaurant, but it will give it layers of flavor that you didn't think possible.
7. Throw in half-and-half or heavy cream for extra creaminess
Canned potato soup is plenty creamy already, so why add even more creaminess into the fray? Because it's delicious, that's why. Cream of potato soup contains cream, but if you look at the ingredients label of some of the most popular canned soups out there, you'll see how little cream is actually in there. Instead, a lot of the thickness in these soups comes from cornstarch or flour, which gives it a different consistency — and not an entirely flavorful one.
As such, adding dairy to your canned potato soup can give it a much richer flavor and a more velvety texture. As for which dairy to add, Cynthia Christensen has a few favorites. "I love adding half-and-half or heavy cream to my potato soup to really bring out the richness," she says. "But you can add sour cream for a more tangy flavor, mascarpone would work well, or topping with crème fraîche or a swirl of cream to finish, for an elegant touch." Whatever dairy you're using though, make sure you're opting for the full-fat version, as reduced- or low-fat dairy just won't give you the same smoothness.
8. Miso is an unexpected source of savoriness
Canned potato soup is pretty savory already, but it's hardly an intense flavor — and sometimes you want intense, folks. So, for those days where you really just need your soup to scratch a savory itch, miso is the way forward. Cristina Ferrare recommends using miso paste to amp up the flavor of canned potato soup, where it'll provide a salty, savory surge of flavor without altering its texture. Just dissolve your miso paste into a little bit of hot water, stir it into your soup, and you're good to go. Just bear in mind that miso paste can be super salty and if you're buying a full-sodium soup, things can get a little bit overwhelming. Either use your paste sparingly, or opt for a low-sodium product.
Want even more umami? Ferrare advises that you break out the shiitake mushrooms. The meaty, yet nutty flavor of these mushrooms deepens your canned potato soup even further, and their taste slots in neatly beside the miso. They also fill your soup with little bursts of chewy texture that gives it a more satisfying mouthfeel. To maximize the flavor of your mushrooms, fry them in a hot pan until they caramelize and develop a deep brown crust.
9. Rotisserie chicken is a quick and easy upgrade
Do you have some leftover rotisserie chicken laying around? It's time to take it to the next level by adding it to canned potato soup. Cynthia Christensen notes that chicken is a great addition because it adds protein and improves the flavor with umami notes. Rotisserie chicken is a particularly smart choice, as it's usually pre-seasoned and comes with a herb and spice coating that infuses seamlessly with the soup itself, making it more complex.
Adding rotisserie chicken to canned potato soup is also a great way to add extra moisture to your leftovers. Rotisserie chicken can get pretty dry once it's been sitting around for a few hours, and the smooth, creamy texture of the soup brings it back to life. Don't have any? No problem! Just roast a couple chicken breasts or thighs, leave them to rest, and then shred them and pop them in your soup. Add any seasonings you want into the mix, but just make sure to go easy on the salt so your soup doesn't get too briny.
10. Nuts give your canned potato soup crunch and warmth
Crunchiness is a texture that's completely absent from canned potato soup — and that's kinda to its detriment. The lack of any crunchy textures can mean that getting through a bowl can be a real chore, and it's why most people choose to accompany their soup with a couple slices of toast. If you want more crunch within the soup itself, though, nuts are the way to go. Unlike croutons, nuts retain their crunch even when they've been sitting the soup for a while, and they infuse your soup with a rich, warm, earthy flavor that both pairs with and contrasts its inherent notes.
As for which nuts you go for, the choice is entirely up to you. Cristina Ferrare recommends pistachios, hazelnuts, and toasted walnuts for canned potato soup. Each of them provides a slightly different flavor, with toasted walnuts giving your soup real depth, and pistachios adding a somewhat brighter note. If you want the flavor of nuts without actually adding the nuts themselves, Ferrare suggests opting for walnut oil. Add a swirl on top of your soup before serving it to infuse it with nutty richness.
11. For extra crispiness, add fried onions
Can you name a better combo than onions and potatoes? We bet you can't. The two hearty vegetables go hand in hand, the onions providing a briny sharpness that lifts the more neutral tones of potatoes. Onions aren't just great with the vegetable itself, either, but with the foods that it makes — like canned potato soup, where they give a slight spiciness that cuts through the creamy flavors.
You don't just want to dump a lot of raw onions into your soup, though (we mean, you could, but it'd overwhelm the flavor); you want to give them a little bit of love. That's where frying them comes in, to give them a crispiness that adds necessary texture to your soup. "Sometimes I add fried shallots or thin onion rings," says Cynthia Christensen. While shallots have a slightly milder flavor than white or red onions, they still fall neatly in the allium family and will give your soup aromatic, savory notes. Cristina Ferrare's also a fan of using fried onions and shallots in her canned potato soup; we recommend scattering them on top as a garnish, and then sinking your spoon straight in.
12. You can't go wrong with tangy cheese
Adding cheese to canned potato soup is a no-brainer. Pretty much any cheese will give your soup extra richness and a boost of salty, savory flavors that will deepen your eating experience. However, if you want your cheese to make the most impact possible, you need to think about its tang factor — and Cristina Ferrare's got a few suggestions for the best kinds. "Try adding blue cheese, Greek feta crumbled or goat cheese rolled into little balls," she says. Opting for a funkier cheese will help to add more roundness to the flavor profile of your soup, and will prevent the cheese's flavor itself from disappearing into the creamy, potato-y liquid.
You don't have to stop at just these three cheeses, either. Grating some parmesan or pecorino onto your soup will also add tanginess, and boost the umami in your soup as well. Sharp cheddars will add some extra punch here too. Even a smelly brie or camembert can be an awesome choice, and they have the added benefit of thickening your soup, making everything way more unctuous.
13. Fennel can give canned potato soup an elegant warmth
In our opinion, fennel is a highly underrated vegetable. This bulb vegetable often gets passed over in favor of the humble onion or leek, but when it's cooked, fennel has a distinctive flavor that heightens canned potato soup hugely — and it's one Cynthia Christensen loves. "Adding sautéed fennel to the soup and then topping with fennel fronds is so elegant," she says. When fennel is fried or sautéed, it gently softens and develops a mild licorice flavor, which adds a surprising level of sophistication to the dish. It's a speedy way to make your canned potato soup taste much more luxurious.
If you don't have any fennel on hand but still want that anise flavor, there are some other ways to unlock it for your soup. Try frying some caraway seeds to release their aroma, before pouring your canned potato soup into the pan and stirring them together. The seeds provide licorice notes while also giving your soup a slightly citrusy flavor and scent. They can be pretty strong, though, so don't go wild with them.
14. Cranberry sauce adds sweetness and sour notes
If you have some leftover cranberry sauce lurking in the fridge from Thanksgiving, it's time to add it to your canned potato soup. This condiment comes highly recommended by Cristina Ferrare to add into the mix, and it provides two flavor notes that canned potato soup totally lacks: Sweetness and tartness. The sharp acidity of the cranberries cuts through the soup beautifully, while the sugary notes help to prevent it from tasting too flat. As well as all this, a dollop of cranberry sauce gives your soup a pop of bright red, which makes the normally-beige bowl of soup something to behold.
If you don't have cranberry sauce on hand, it's not the end of the world; any fruit jam or marmalade will have a similar effect. Blueberry jam will give that same tartness while leaning more heavily into sweet notes, while raspberry and strawberry jam will err more on the side of sugar. If using straight-up jam, though, just remember that adding too much will make your soup too sweet.