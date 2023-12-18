Use Cranberries To Give Your Balsamic Glaze Some Holiday Flair
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The flavors of the holiday season bring comfort to the soul — not to mention the stomach. From spiced gingerbread cookies to warm mugs full of eggnog, the flavors of this season are some of the best of all. It makes us wonder why we don't serve up some of these familiar indulgences throughout the year.
One especially ubiquitous food of the holiday season is cranberries. From the controversial gelatinous sauce to tart red martinis, there are a lot of ways to use this versatile fruit in recipes. One especially unique way to try it? Inside of an especially dreamy balsamic glaze. Cranberries bring a unique holiday flair to this sweet, viscous sauce. Simply throw a few cranberries into the pot while you're cooking up a recipe for a balsamic reduction. To create a thinner texture for this sauce, use cranberry sauce instead. It's that easy to make.
The deep red color of these berries brings bright hues to a balsamic sauce, making for a beautiful presentation for any plate. Visuals aside, this special cranberry treat is also extremely flavorful, and can bring a bright burst of festive flair to all of your favorite dishes.
How to use this versatile sauce
While most balsamic glazes are made simply with balsamic vinegar and a sweetener such as brown sugar or honey, adding just one additional ingredient to the mix can truly elevate the taste. This powerful reduction can then augment a whole lineup of popular dishes.
For starters, try drizzling this sauce onto your salad of choice, from a classic Caprese salad to other chopped varieties. You can also bring a refreshing sweet edge to savory dishes by drizzling some of this sauce onto a roasted chicken. Lamb or some juicy pork chops would also do well with the presence of this sauce, as would many other meats. Garnish with a few sprigs of rosemary for that extra holiday twist and you're set. For lunch, this balsamic glaze would also work beautifully beside a pressed panini sandwich. Whether you choose to drizzle the sauce on top or put it in a bowl on the side for dipping, the choice is up to you. Roasted vegetables like Brussels sprouts could also benefit from a drizzle of this, bringing some refreshing sweetness and moisture to the pan.
Cranberries are an especially versatile fruit, so get crafty with how you use them for this glaze. But don't underestimate the power of other holiday staples in elevating your flavorful balsamic reduction, either.
Other ways to infuse balsamic glaze with holiday flavor
Adding a hint of cranberry to a balsamic glaze is a good way to introduce a festive edge to a holiday dish. Still, we get that this tart treat isn't for everyone, but that doesn't mean you should stop your glaze-elevating journey here. Surprise guests at your next potluck by trying out a few other holiday flavors in this popular sauce.
One other seasonal flavor that would work well in a balsamic glaze is cinnamon. While you're mixing a pot of balsamic glaze on the stove, throw in a cinnamon stick for some unexpected holiday spice. Elevating this glaze with peppermint might also work. This addition brings a refreshing edge to the richness of a balsamic sauce and is perfect to use to sweeten up a savory dish.
If cranberry isn't your thing, you're still in luck. There are plenty of other beloved holiday flavors that pair perfectly with a rich balsamic glaze, so get creative and enjoy all that these holiday flavors have to offer.