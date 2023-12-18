Use Cranberries To Give Your Balsamic Glaze Some Holiday Flair

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The flavors of the holiday season bring comfort to the soul — not to mention the stomach. From spiced gingerbread cookies to warm mugs full of eggnog, the flavors of this season are some of the best of all. It makes us wonder why we don't serve up some of these familiar indulgences throughout the year.

One especially ubiquitous food of the holiday season is cranberries. From the controversial gelatinous sauce to tart red martinis, there are a lot of ways to use this versatile fruit in recipes. One especially unique way to try it? Inside of an especially dreamy balsamic glaze. Cranberries bring a unique holiday flair to this sweet, viscous sauce. Simply throw a few cranberries into the pot while you're cooking up a recipe for a balsamic reduction. To create a thinner texture for this sauce, use cranberry sauce instead. It's that easy to make.

The deep red color of these berries brings bright hues to a balsamic sauce, making for a beautiful presentation for any plate. Visuals aside, this special cranberry treat is also extremely flavorful, and can bring a bright burst of festive flair to all of your favorite dishes.