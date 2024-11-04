The Marketing Trick Samuel Adams Uses To Get You To Buy Its Beer

Despite being a $3 billion company, Samuel Adams is still independently owned. It is one of the brands of Boston Beer, Co., which has lines of hard ciders, hard seltzers, and (of course) beer. The $3 billion price tag may seem like a lot, but to put that into perspective, brewing giant Anheuser Busch has a net worth of $113 billion. When you look at those numbers, you can see why people think that Samuel Adams tries to portray itself as the little guy or the underdog, even if its earning power is in the billions.

Americans have a long history of rooting for the underdog. According to a 2007 study conducted by the University of South Florida, underdogs are seen as having qualities of optimism, and participants in the study felt they could identify with them. This is exactly how the marketing execs at Samuel Adams want you to feel about the product.

Samuel Adams grew out of a home brew; it started with founder Jim Koch brewing the American Dream in his kitchen and convincing Boston bar owners to add it to their offerings. This underdog was going up against brewing titans, but Koch had optimism and faith in his product to believe he had a chance. Even though Samuel Adams is now worth over $3 billion, Koch continues to take advantage of the story of the underdog and his company's humble beginnings in an effort to win your heart and business.