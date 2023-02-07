Sam Adams Has A Great Vision For Boston In Its 2023 Super Bowl Ad

The Super Bowl has a few pretty consistent characteristics. A solid selection of appetizers (those unmatched game day dips), one heated football match (naturally), and some of the most creative ad campaigns around. Per Statista, 43% of Americans said they tuned into the Super Bowl in 2021 solely to watch those engaging commercials. At no other time during the year do companies and brands pull out the stops like this one Sunday, and every year the competition for the best ad gets tougher — and the scenarios in said ads more outrageous.

It's tough to pick only a few top contenders for best commercial this year — but the beer brands usually seem to know what they're doing. And one of the most promising-looking ads this year might just be Samuel Adams. (Remember their limited-edition brew inspired by Ruth Bader Ginsburg?) The beer brand has a grand new vision for the city of Boston in its 2023 Super Bowl ad — and it's certainly something worth the watch. Still, it's not just the iconic Boston lager that's delivering, so let's talk about some other beer commercials we have to look forward to seeing during game day.