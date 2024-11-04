Seriously, You Need To Pasteurize Homemade Apple Cider

You need some special equipment to ensure safe pasteurization, but all of it is something you can reuse in other endeavors, and you may already have most, if not all, of it. It starts with a heavy-bottomed pot and a well-calibrated food thermometer. Clip-on thermometers like the Taylor stainless steel thermometer or Escali glass candy thermometer are nice because they let you keep an eye out hands-free. An aluminum bowl slightly larger than your pot is also handy for your ice bath.

You also need to sanitize any utensils you'll be using. If your dishwasher gets to at least 140 degrees Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius), you can use that. If not, you can just boil metal utensils for 10 minutes. Then use tongs to move them to a clean towel to dry and cool. Or you can soak everything for 10 minutes in 140 degrees Fahrenheit or hotter water with 2 tablespoons of bleach per gallon.

To store your pasteurized cider, opt for glass or heat-safe plastic containers. Ball jars are a popular choice, but if you opt for plastic, look for BPA-free, heat-safe plastic containers, such as the deli containers you might find at a local restaurant. Once they're safely sealed, you can store them in the fridge for up to seven days or in the freezer for up to a year. Drink it as is or use it to make hot spiced apple cider.