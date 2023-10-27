Here's Why Texas Roadhouse Is Once Again Raising Its Prices

If you've eaten red meat in the last year, you've seen prices rise everywhere, the grocery store and restaurant menus alike. Texas Roadhouse is no exception. For the second time this year, the casual dining steakhouse chain has raised its prices. The news comes from an earnings call on Thursday, when Jerry Morgan — the CEO — announced another 2.7% increase at the beginning of the quarter, making a 5.5% total increase in menu prices. Morgan cited beef prices and wage inflation as the primary cause for the hikes, with a preemptive eye toward "the impact of upcoming state mandated wage increases."

The Head of Investor Relations, Michael Bailen, also announced that the company would be leaning harder into to-go business. This move is intended to drive better margins, in no small part from limiting the amount of server staffing it would have to pay for. As it's raising its consumer prices, it's worth noting that Texas Roadhouse is opening 25-30 new locations and brought in 13% more revenue this year than last as of September. Although there was an industry expectation of a drop in customer traffic for Texas Roadhouse and similar chains, the call proved that Texas Roadhouse actually saw customer traffic increase this year.