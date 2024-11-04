Make Cheap Wine Taste Better With An Easy Expert Tip

So why does cheap wine taste better with a side of french fries or popcorn? "Salt tends to round out the wine's structure, toning down any harshness and overall making it taste smoother and more balanced," Lexi Stephens tells us. This means the tip works best with overly acidic wines, because it lessens our perception of the acidity and the astringency bitterness in the wine.

Parmesan is a great salty cheese to pair with your harsher acidic wines. Try our salty, savory parmesan shortbreads as a snack next time you break open a box of your bottom shelf Chardonnay. Adding a salt crust to your red meat will also help tone down the bitterness in that extra large, magnum-sized bottle of cheap merlot. If you're just in the mood for sipping? Grab some salty potato chips.

However, if you have a wine that needs a little more acidity to round it out, Stephens says "a squeeze of lemon might do the trick." She goes on to explain that "like salt, [added] acidity can generally help the wine taste more balanced." So take a sip and then choose which tip you'll use to bring more balance to your cheap wine.