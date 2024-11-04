The Spices That Make The Best Fall Cocktail Rim Are Right In Your Pantry

To rim your coupe, rocks glass, or whatever type of cocktail glass you are pouring your liquid libations into, you need to have a wet rim so the cinnamon sugar will stick to it. This is easy to achieve and there are a few different ways to make it happen. Citrus is your friend in this case, and if your drink uses lemon, orange, or grapefruit flavors, it is the perfect choice to rub around the rim. You need to do so quickly before it dries. Make it thick or thin depending on your preference.

If you are not using citrus, you can freeze your glass, and then when you go to use it, the temperature change will cause condensation to kick in and you can rim it with your cinnamon sugar. The benefit of this method is you do not have to worry about any added fruit flavor and it can be used with most of your cocktails. You can also dip the rip in a little simple syrup before rolling it in cinnamon sugar and this will make for a nice sticky glue to keep it in place until your mouth hits it. You can use cinnamon sugar when making Mexican hot chocolate, just add a little tequila to it for an adult sip. You can also give your next bourbon old-fashioned a warm vibe with a cinnamon sugar rim.