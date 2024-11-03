McDonald's Canada Has A McFlurry That's Worth The Trip

If you want a cheap frozen treat, McDonald's is a great place to go. They've got the classic milkshakes and cones, but you can also pick up McDonald's McFlurries – cups of soft serve blended with Orea chunks or M&Ms. Now, while the United States might have you limited to more chocolatey-focused McFlurries, around the world are some very different flavors. If you head north to Canada, for instance, you'll find a sweet and salty combo that will get your mouth watering.

Contrary to what you might think, this flavor combo isn't maple and bacon. Instead, it's a Caramel Popcorn McFlurry which combines vanilla soft serve with caramel sauce and a topping of popcorn for crunch. This treat was released in June of 2023 and although it's only available in Canada, it's not the first McDonald's dessert featuring popcorn to make an appearance — Japan and Singapore have also had caramel popcorn ice cream treats before, too. It's not a secret menu item, like the hackable apple pie McFlurry, either, and can be ordered right from the counter or drive-thru. All you have to do is cross the Canadian border and look for a location offering it.