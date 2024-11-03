McDonald's Canada Has A McFlurry That's Worth The Trip
If you want a cheap frozen treat, McDonald's is a great place to go. They've got the classic milkshakes and cones, but you can also pick up McDonald's McFlurries – cups of soft serve blended with Orea chunks or M&Ms. Now, while the United States might have you limited to more chocolatey-focused McFlurries, around the world are some very different flavors. If you head north to Canada, for instance, you'll find a sweet and salty combo that will get your mouth watering.
Contrary to what you might think, this flavor combo isn't maple and bacon. Instead, it's a Caramel Popcorn McFlurry which combines vanilla soft serve with caramel sauce and a topping of popcorn for crunch. This treat was released in June of 2023 and although it's only available in Canada, it's not the first McDonald's dessert featuring popcorn to make an appearance — Japan and Singapore have also had caramel popcorn ice cream treats before, too. It's not a secret menu item, like the hackable apple pie McFlurry, either, and can be ordered right from the counter or drive-thru. All you have to do is cross the Canadian border and look for a location offering it.
What makes this sweet and salty combo stand out
The first reason that this dessert item is such a great choice has to do with the flavor combination. Unlike in the US, where you're limited to chocolate mix-ins, this gives those who prefer other sweet flavor profiles a chance to enjoy a McFlurry. You'll get rich, buttery dairy flavors in the treat and a dash of crunch from the popcorn while still retaining the dessert's sweetness with the caramel. Plus, the salt on the popcorn enhances the sweet flavors and makes it pop even more on your tongue.
It's a winner in terms of the texture, too. Although you might expect the ice cream to make the popcorn pieces soggy, customers report that they actually maintain their crunch. This may be because the popcorn pieces are layered on top of the dessert rather than mixed in, as with other McFlurry flavors.
Breaking down what's in the Caramel Popcorn McFlurry
If you make your way to Canada to try the Caramel Popcorn McFlurry, you'll find it available in two sizes — snack size and regular. The snack size contains 52 grams of sugar and 250 grams of sodium, which is what gives it that sweet and salty flavor duo. You'll also find potassium, calcium, and iron in the treat, although that's not to say that it's exactly healthy. It's still a dessert, after all.
As far as allergens go, there are only two to be aware of. The caramel sauce and the popcorn both contain soy, while the ice cream itself contains milk. However, with this minimal allergen list, it's still an option for many customers to try. Next time you find yourself across the border, you might just want to stop by a McDonald's. The Caramel Popcorn McFlurry can't be missed and is well worth a pit stop to see how the Canadians' ice cream options stack up.