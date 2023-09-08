Embrace Fall And Hack Your Own Apple Pie McFlurry From McDonald's

If you love both McDonald's and the fall season, then you'll want to know about this hack. Next time you go to McD's, order a McFlurry and an Apple Pie. Ask them to blend the two together, or simply blend them yourself, and voila — you have a portable version of hot apple pie à la mode, just in time to watch the leaves turn.

There is one small hitch, or maybe just more of a consideration: No, it's not down to whether the ice cream machine at your local McD's is dirty or broken – it's down to which flavor of McFlurry you want to order with your Apple Pie.

Will it be M&M? Or Oreo? Or maybe Peanut Butter Crunch? Peanut butter and apple are, after all, a classic combo. Then again, there's nothing wrong with going for plain old vanilla. It is obviously the most common pairing when apple pie à la mode is involved.

Internationally, some McDonald's diners haven't even needed a hack to get their pie à la mode. In 2014, McDonald's in Japan added the item to its menu for a brief while, offering it with a choice of chocolate or strawberry syrup. We haven't been so lucky here in the States.