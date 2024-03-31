Classic Refreshing Horchata Recipe

Horchata is a drink known throughout Latin America and Spain, but in the United States, many of us are familiar with the Mexican version that is often sold by food trucks and restaurants. That is the type of horchata that developer Deniz Vergara is replicating here, a drink she calls "both creamy and refreshing with a flavor that is very similar to rice pudding."

While horchata can be enjoyed on its own or as an after-dinner dessert drink, Vergara also points out that "it is perfect alongside a spicy meal." Science backs her up on this, since both milk and sugar have been proven to help neutralize (or at least minimize) the pain that capsaicin can inflict on your tastebuds. A pitcher of horchata, therefore, is good to have on hand in the event that you overdo it on the habanero salsa or find your camarones a la diabla to be too hot to handle.