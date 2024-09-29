Add Old Bay To Your Flour Dredges And Taste The Magic

Frying food wouldn't be the same without using the technique known as dredging. This method requires placing your food in a bowl of a dry ingredient, like all-purpose flour, and rolling it around until it is evenly coated. Dredging helps to produce a golden, delicious exterior and juicy interior, particularly when you are pan-frying. But you can also add a pop of flavor to your flour and, in turn, whatever protein or veggie you are tossing in it by adding a little Old Bay Seasoning to the mix. Trust us when we say the taste will be nothing short of magical.

McCormick, the maker of Old Bay Seasoning, describes it as "a versatile savory seasoning blend consisting of mixed spices, herbs, and pepper" that includes celery seed, mustard flour, black pepper, cayenne, and paprika, among others. It is a seasoning that has existed for nearly 85 years and is a must-have ingredient when making Baltimore-style crab cakes. This seasoning is a firework of flavors for the taste buds that offers a balance between spicy, sweet, salty, and smoky. This balance comes from cardamon, mustard, cinnamon, and nutmeg, which are all part of the Old Bay seasoning flavor profile — and is perfect for seasoning your flour dredge, whatever you intend to fry.