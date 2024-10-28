Gordon Ramsay Adds A Few Extra Seasonings To His Fried Chicken

Gordon Ramsay didn't get to be the most successful celebrity chef in the world by accident. He was trained by culinary titans Joël Robuchon and Marco Pierre White, so he knows a thing or two about good food. But despite the 17 Michelin stars he's accrued over his career in fine dining, some of his best dishes aren't all that fancy, they just have a few signature twists.

In Ramsay's recipe for classic fried chicken, for example, he skips making a brine from scratch and instead employs a few cups of pickle juice, which is one of the best liquids for brining poultry. He also adds a few extra seasonings to his brine — shallots and dill — to up the aromatics and fresh flavor. The other ingredient Gordon Ramsay always includes in his fried chicken is buttermilk. In his recipe, he actually uses it twice; first in the brine, and then later when it's time to toss the chicken with the coating. Buttermilk is also acidic, so when you mix it into the brine it will help break down some of the muscle fiber and tenderize the chicken.