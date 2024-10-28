Gordon Ramsay Adds A Few Extra Seasonings To His Fried Chicken
Gordon Ramsay didn't get to be the most successful celebrity chef in the world by accident. He was trained by culinary titans Joël Robuchon and Marco Pierre White, so he knows a thing or two about good food. But despite the 17 Michelin stars he's accrued over his career in fine dining, some of his best dishes aren't all that fancy, they just have a few signature twists.
In Ramsay's recipe for classic fried chicken, for example, he skips making a brine from scratch and instead employs a few cups of pickle juice, which is one of the best liquids for brining poultry. He also adds a few extra seasonings to his brine — shallots and dill — to up the aromatics and fresh flavor. The other ingredient Gordon Ramsay always includes in his fried chicken is buttermilk. In his recipe, he actually uses it twice; first in the brine, and then later when it's time to toss the chicken with the coating. Buttermilk is also acidic, so when you mix it into the brine it will help break down some of the muscle fiber and tenderize the chicken.
Why brining is so important
Brining raw chicken for at least a few hours is a crucial step for getting tender, juicy fried chicken. Gordon Ramsay's recipe says to brine the chicken overnight, for up to 24 hours, sealed in a bag or covered bowl, in the fridge. Over time, the proteins in the meat absorb the salty liquid in the brine and trap the moisture inside the muscle fibers.
During the brine is an ideal time to sneak more flavor into the mix so that it can permeate the meat. Fresh dill and sliced shallots will add extra aromatics to build flavor in the chicken and make it a little more complex, and chefs like Ramsay prefer shallots to onions in many recipes because they have a sweeter flavor that's a little more pungent than regular white onions.
So if you want to make Michelin-star-level fried chicken, remember that even though the recipe might be simple, every ingredient counts. It might not get you a guest spot on "Hell's Kitchen," but the chicken will surely be extra tasty.