Gordon Ramsay Is Once Again The World's Most Successful Celebrity Chef

After analyzing metrics to rank 100 celebrity chefs around the world, Gordon Ramsay came out on top as the world's most successful celebrity chef for the second year in a row. Ramsay is the king of chef media, especially social media, and this rocketed him to the top of the Slingo rankings again.

The rankings were scored on factors like number of social media followers, estimated Instagram earnings and engagement rate, number of restaurants and Michelin stars, and how many countries they're active in. When the data was pulled in late June 2023, Ramsay had 14.3 million followers on Instagram and 37.7 million on TikTok. According to the social media sites' guidelines on maximum earnings for sponsored content, he could be earning up to $38,439 per "sponsored collaboration post" on TikTok and £170,670 per sponsored post on Instagram. He has 56 restaurants (seven fewer than last year) in seven countries. In the course of his career, Ramsay has held a total of 17 Michelin stars, though only seven are currently active.