Gordon Ramsay Is Once Again The World's Most Successful Celebrity Chef
After analyzing metrics to rank 100 celebrity chefs around the world, Gordon Ramsay came out on top as the world's most successful celebrity chef for the second year in a row. Ramsay is the king of chef media, especially social media, and this rocketed him to the top of the Slingo rankings again.
The rankings were scored on factors like number of social media followers, estimated Instagram earnings and engagement rate, number of restaurants and Michelin stars, and how many countries they're active in. When the data was pulled in late June 2023, Ramsay had 14.3 million followers on Instagram and 37.7 million on TikTok. According to the social media sites' guidelines on maximum earnings for sponsored content, he could be earning up to $38,439 per "sponsored collaboration post" on TikTok and £170,670 per sponsored post on Instagram. He has 56 restaurants (seven fewer than last year) in seven countries. In the course of his career, Ramsay has held a total of 17 Michelin stars, though only seven are currently active.
How other chefs stacked up against Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay earned a score of 8.47 in the top place of 100 celebrity chefs, compared to the second place holder — French chef Yannick Alléno — at 8.06 and the ninth place holder — Wolfgang Puck — at 6.85. The sheer number of restaurants, impressive number of Michelin stars, and massive number of social media followers really sealed the deal for Ramsay. The next most followed TikTok chef was pastry chef and chocolatier Amaury Guichon with 21.4 million followers; third place in the category went to Martha Stewart with 1.6 million followers.
Ramsay didn't clean up in every category, though. Although he has the most followers on socials, Singaporean chef Nancy Lam has the most engaged followers, with an engagement rate of 9.5% compared to Ramsay's 0.73%. Guy Fieri owns a whopping 218 restaurants compared to Ramsay's 56, and Jamie Oliver is active in 23 countries against Ramsay's seven. Joël Robuchon, the late French chef Ramsay trained under, still holds 17 Michelin stars and accumulated a total of 31, though having died in 2018, he wasn't included in this year's rankings. Alain Ducasse, with 14 active stars and a lifetime sum of 21, beat out Ramsay in the charts.