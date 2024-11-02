The Fast Food Chain That Offers The Spiciest Sauce

If you're a fan of spicy condiments, then you probably already know that there are plenty of options out there for you to heap on your hamburgers, pour on your pasta, or squeeze onto your sandwiches. For instance, you could go for a tasty sriracha mayo or you could opt for a sweet and spicy hot honey such as Aldi's popular offering.

For those who are after hot sauce to pour on their burgers or wings next time they're out for fast food, however, there's one chain restaurant you won't want to miss out on — Zaxby's. Daily Meal taste-tested 12 fast food sauces to find which option brings the most heat. Zaxby's, a chicken chain which is particularly popular in the Southern United States, was the winner.

The sauce in question that won the roundup is Zaxby's nuclear sauce. The company shows three flame images on the menu to warn customers of how spicy it is and it doesn't disappoint. The sauce will fire up your chicken meal and get your eyes watering and nose running in no time.